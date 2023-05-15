The Houthi Authorities Continue their Oppressive Arrests against the Dawah Carriers to resume an Islamic way of life by the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir

On Saturday, 16 Shawwal 1444 AH corresponding to 6/5/2023 CE, Houthi authorities arrested Engineer Shafiq Khamis, a member of Hizb ut Tahrir, in front of his house in the capital, Sana’a, without any charges other than his affiliation with Hizb ut Tahrir, which works to resume the Islamic way of life after its absence from the lives of Muslims. Today, Muslims have become fragmented and subjected to the rule of Western-backed regimes, suffering from severe punishment and being governed by secular systems. The Houthi authorities thus declare their continued war against the Islamic Dawah and its carriers from Hizb’s Shabab, as they previously abducted Brother Abdullah Al-Qadi on the 27th of Ramadan 1444 AH corresponding to 18/4/2023 CE, who are still detained by them to this moment. We have reached a reality where traitors, enemies of the Islamic Ummah, and deviants in thought and behavior are honored, while the righteous are imprisoned.

Hizb ut Tahrir is a well-known party that was founded in 1372 AH – 1953 CE in the Quds by Sheikh Taqiuddin al-Nabhani, may Allah have mercy on him, its first Ameer, and its current Ameer is the eminent scholar Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah. The Hizb’s ultimate goal is to resume Islamic life by establishing the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood, so that governance returns to what Allah has revealed. The method of carrying the Dawah is based on Shariah rulings, following the path of the Messenger (saw) in his Dawah carrying, as it is the duty to follow. The Hizb does not advocate material means in its methodology; rather, it aims to revive the Ummah with enlightened thought and strives to restore it to its previous glory, where it takes the initiative among nations and peoples, and the first state in the world, as it was, governed according to the rulings of Islam. The Hizb has documented its methodology and vision for the state in valuable books, which it presents to the Ummah day and night, directly and available on its websites.

The Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir and the Houthis were in the same prison during the rule of the late Ali Abdullah Saleh, and today, the Houthis are practicing the same injustice that the previous rulers practiced! The fate of every tyrant and oppressor is disgrace in this world and the Hereafter. Therefore, it is incumbent upon the Houthi authorities, who claim to be on the path of the Quran, to eradicate the Kufr systems and laws from the country, rather than arresting the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir!

We affirm that we are an integral part of this great Ummah, working in this country and in more than 40 countries around the world. The arrests, prisons, and harassment will not deter us from advancing in exposing the plans of the colonizers in Muslim countries, including the land of Yemen. We continue on our path to achieve the aim and expose all the rulers who uphold these systems as long as they do not govern by the law of Allah, even if they claim otherwise, and we struggle them with our clear stance against their abstention to implement Shariah and their neglect of the affairs of the people. The Hizb will remain the leading party that does not lie to its people and the trustworthy guardian of Islam. Therefore, we invite the sincere ones to work with us so that we may attain the honor in this world and the bliss in the Hereafter.

Allah (swt) says:

[وَعَدَ اللَّهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مِنْكُمْ وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ لَيَسْتَخْلِفَنَّهُمْ فِي الأَرْضِ كَمَا اسْتَخْلَفَ الَّذِينَ مِنْ قَبْلِهِمْ وَلَيُمَكِّنَنَّ لَهُمْ دِينَهُمُ الَّذِي ارْتَضَى لَهُمْ وَلَيُبَدِّلَنَّهُمْ مِنْ بَعْدِ خَوْفِهِمْ أَمْناً يَعْبُدُونَنِي لا يُشْرِكُونَ بِي شَيْئاً وَمَنْ كَفَرَ بَعْدَ ذَلِكَ فَأُولَئِكَ هُمُ الْفَاسِقُونَ]

“Allah has promised those who have believed among you and done righteous deeds that He will surely grant them succession [to authority] upon the earth just as He granted it to those before them and that He will surely establish for them [therein] their religion which He has preferred for them and that He will surely substitute for them, after their fear, security, [for] they worship Me, not associating anything with Me. But whoever disbelieves after that – then those are the defiantly disobedient.” [Al-Nur: 55].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Yemen

Press Release

23 Shawwal 1444 – Saturday, 13th May 2023

No: HTY- 1444 / 23

(Translated)