The Hostility to Islam that Appeared in France is a Declaration of the Demise of Western Civilization

In the wake of the outpouring hostile anger against Islam by the President of the French Republic, Macron; severe attacks on Islam and Muslims have escalated. Caricatures insulting the glory of all living beings, our master Muhammad ﷺ, began to be shown first in French schools, then displayed on the walls of some state departments. In return, the Paris municipality announced its intention to organize a “laïcité week”.

In the past, the West presented its civilization that is based on intellectual renaissance and the “idea of ​​enlightenment” along with its economic revival. It addressed the people of the world with the concepts of capitalism, secularism (non-religious), democracy, human rights and so on, and this was received with admiration from some educated segments. The cycle of time has turned, and the Western civilization decayed with it. The West no longer possessed a discourse that could be directed to the world, or a civilization to call for. The capitalist system on which Western civilization was built did not offer humanity anything but treachery, colonialism, and the establishment of all relationships on the basis of material benefit. As a result, the wealth of the 26 richest people in the world is equal to the wealth of 3.8 billion people, and 270 million people live on the brink of death of starvation. Likewise, the secularism and democracy advocated by Western civilization was a cause of atheism and the collapse of morals. 30% of the French people who participated in the Crusades for the sake of a deviant religion one day; became atheist. The Christian faith no longer represents any significant value to the 74% of the French. And 60% of children born in France are children out of wedlock. In light of this, the French people no longer carry any moral or religious value.

The attacks directed against Islam in recent times are the recent uprisings of Western civilization. The West uses every opportunity to launch its attack on Islam and degrading Muslims in order to conceal the bankruptcy of its civilization. This is not at all strange coming from it. Indeed, what is really strange is this humiliation that shrouds the Muslim. Those who claim to be putting an end to the President of the French Republic, Macron; they continue to implement secularism and democracy of French origin on their Muslim subjects, despite witnessing the bankruptcy of this civilization of any message it provides to humanity. Macron is mentally deranged and he should – as President Erdogan says – visit a doctor and “check his mental health.” At the same time, Erdogan continues to implement secularism and democracy of French origin! Macron is not alone. Rather those rulers who are still fascinated by Western values ​​should also examine their state of mind. What these rulers are doing is far from honesty and sincerity, and it is a great betrayal of Muslims! And those rulers who are crushed in the face of the economic and technological superiority of the West, and who do not see the power possessed by their people, and do not see that Islam has the ideal system that addresses the problems of life in the best way; no good came from them, not for Islam alone, but for any Muslim as well. Their only understanding is to preserve their seats granted by the colonial powers, to stay in these chairs for a longer period, and to seize the opportunity to benefit from the gains of power more.

Islam is undoubtedly strong, and it does not need anyone’s protection. Rather, it is the one that protects people, purifies them from polytheism, and saves them from all kinds of evils, harms and injustices. The Caliph is a shield that protects all people by Islam, and by its full implementation in life! Humanity, in this age when Western civilization is bankrupt, is in need of the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) more than ever! The Khilafah Rashidah is the only unique system capable of bringing out people from darkness into light. The Khilafah Rashidah is the only unique system capable of teaching the West, who are deprived of morals, a lesson for insulting the Prophet ﷺ. The Khilafah Rashidah is the only saviour of all humanity from the exploitation of corporations and colonial countries, and thus: لِمِثْلِ هَذَا فَلْيَعْمَلِ الْعَامِلُونَ “Indeed, this is the great attainment” [As-Saffat: 60].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Turkey

Monday, 09th Rabii’ 1442 AH

26/10/2020 CE

No: 1442 / 03