The Hindu State Establishes Settler Colonies in Occupied Kashmir

whilst the Bajwa-Imran Regime Supports it By Refusing to Mobilize Pakistan’s Armed Forces in Response

Having stabbed the Islamic Ummah in the back by supporting the Hindu State in its annexation of Occupied Kashmir on 5th August 2019, the United States is now twisting the knife, strengthening the Hindu State through a 27 October military agreement on sharing sensitive satellite data to improve offensive strike capabilities against Pakistan. Bolstered by US support, on the same day, 27 October 2020, the Hindu State introduced the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Third Order, 2020, to enable any Indian citizen to buy property in Occupied Kashmir. Thus, like the Jewish occupation of Palestine, the Hindu State is changing demographic facts on the ground to consolidate its fragile hold, whilst the current rulers of Muslims look on as if they have nothing in their hands.

The Hindu State is able to do so as the most powerful armed forces in the Muslim World are restrained by the Bajwa-Imran regime, from responding to the belligerence committed against our brothers and sisters in Kashmir. The enemy is doing so, whilst its troops and officers are bitterly internally divided due to ethnic and caste rivalry, such that hundreds have committed suicide over mistreatment, whereas the Muslim officers and troops fuse into a single, tightly integrated force due to their love for Allah (swt) and His Messenger ﷺ. The Hindu mushrikeen are doing so, whilst the entire Hindu State is crippled by divisions, the Coronavirus disease outbreak and economic collapse, whereas the Muslims are a single Ummah who will send endless streams of their sons to reinforce our armed forces during Jihad, whilst emptying their households of food and fuel to assist them. The cursed kuffar are doing so, whilst Allah (swt) is the One Who supports Muslim troops who offer their souls for martyrdom in support of the Deen, for Allah (swt) said, يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِن تَنصُرُوا اللَّهَ يَنصُرْكُمْ وَيُثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَكُمْ “O believers! If you support Allah, He will support you and make your steps firm.” [Surah Muhammad 47:7]. As for the support from India’s mentor, the United States, it cannot support the Hindu State in the event of war as it really needs, as its own collapsing economy and cowardly troops compel it to scramble for face-saving deals to provide cover for its desperate retreat from Muslim Lands. Moreover, the leaders of the Western world are aware that once the armed forces of the Khilafah (Caliphate) are unleashed, they are an unstoppable force that have buried formidable empires of their time, including the Romans, Persians and Mongols.

O Muslims of Pakistan’s Armed Forces!

Occupied Kashmir is not for us to trade or abandon for it is an Islamic Land, opened to make the Word of Allah (swt) the highest, whose Kharaaj revenues are a divine right given to the Ummah and whose soil is irrigated with the sweet smelling blood of martyrs. It is your duty before Allah (swt) to secure the liberation of all occupied Muslim Lands. Your mounting frustration is due to the collision between the Iman in your chests and the directives of traitors in your military leadership, who have sold their souls to the back-stabbing Washington for a cheap price. Your frustration will only end when you grant your Nussrah for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood. It is then that you will march, raising Takbeerat, led by a Khaleefah Rashid, assisted by the believers, supported by Allah (swt), as you liberate land after land from slavery to man, raising the Word of Allah (swt) as the highest.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Wednesday, 11th Rabii’ I 1442 AH

28/10/2020 CE

No: 1442 / 22