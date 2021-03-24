The Hindu State Does Not Tolerate Islam and Fears the Return of the Khilafah

A court in the Indian state of Gujurat acquitted 122 persons arrested in 2001 and charged under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for participating in the activities of Student’s Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). The judgment comes 20 years after their arrest. During this period, five of the accused had died [livelaw.in].

Comment:

The current ruling pro-Hindu BJP follows the footsteps of the Secular Congress party in its war on Islam and Muslims. These parties and their crimes against Muslims cannot be isolated from the global framework that oppresses the Muslims and aims to destroy Islam with their malicious and deceptive agendas and policies. India is part of the global climate of Islamophobia and the War on Terror which is led by America, that seeks to destroy Islam by demonising it, in the cloak of protecting freedom and secularism. During the tenure of the Secular Congress party, Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA, 1985) was passed. Again during its tenure in 2001, after the attacks on the World Trade Centre in New York, a similar Act known as Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA, 2001) was passed by the Parliament replacing the former TADA with minor changes [theleaflet.in]. POTA was repealed in 2004, when the provisions of this Act was incorporated into the already existing UAPA. The UAPA was further amended in 2008, 2012 and 2019 by recommendations from the FATF [fatf-gafi.org]. These Acts were incremental steps in curtailing the rise of Islam under the influence of the global powers irrespective of the ruling party in India.

Using these laws, the Hindu Mushrik state continues to oppress the Muslims by imprisoning them indiscriminately and making life difficult for them even if they are out on bail. Statistics show a clear bias in the imprisonment of Muslims acknowledged by many experts and officials [livemint.com]. The Indian judiciary is heavily loaded with such cases and the incapability of the judiciary results in the pendency of the trials. And in some cases, the police take-up this burden of the judiciary through encounter killings. One such case is the 2016 encounter killings of eight men under suspicious circumstances suspected to be associated with SIMI. On the contrary, there has been fast-tracking of Hindu suspects and convicts. Hindu leaders and activists who show open malice and hatred are left to roam freely, whereas even any such ambiguous speech by Muslims are brought under these laws and are subjected to long-term harassment by the police and the legal framework. As of last published prison statistics in 2015 by NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau), the number of Muslims under detention on various such ‘preventive’ acts stood over 55,000. Current numbers are likely to be still higher! Thousands of Muslim families’ lives and livelihood have been snatched away throughout the states of India.

The Hindu Mushrik state has been a pawn in the global war on Islam and Muslims since its establishment in 1947. The Global World order and the Hindu State fears the return of Islam. The fear of the Hindu State is clear from its insane and indiscriminate actions that selectively target Islam and Muslims. Its treatment of the Muslims is no different from China’s treatment of the Uyghurs and the US CIA’s extraordinary renditions (that peaked at 65,000). We find that regardless of whether they are Liberal Democracies such as US, India, the Jewish entity, Turkey or Communist Democracies such as Russia, China or Dictators such as Saudi Arabia, Syria, Uzbekistan – they detain people to silence them and hide behind various laws that they tinker to their needs.

The security of Islam, Muslims and other people only lies under the implementation of Islam through the establishment of the Second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate). Rasoolullah (saw) said:

«وَإِنَّمَا الْإِمَامُ جُنَّةٌ يُقَاتَلُ مِنْ وَرَائِهِ وَيُتَّقَى بِهِ»

“Verily the Imam (Khaleefa) is but a shield from behind which the people fight and by which they protect themselves.” [Muslim]

Written for the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir by

Abdul Fattaah ibn Farooq