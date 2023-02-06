The Heroism of the People of the Blessed Land of Palestine Cannot be Condemned!

France 24 reported on its website, Saturday, January 28, 2023, that some Arab countries, including Egypt, Jordan and the UAE, condemned the attack that killed at least seven ‘Israelis’ in a shooting that targeted worshipers near a Jewish synagogue in a settlement neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem. The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its “total rejection and strong condemnation of the attack in East Jerusalem,” stressing “its condemnation of all operations that target civilians.” In a statement, Egypt warned of the “serious dangers of the ongoing escalation between the Palestinian and ‘Israelis’ sides,” calling for “to exercise maximum restraint, and stop aggression and provocative measures to avoid slipping into a vicious circle of violence that worsens the political and humanitarian situation, and undermines calm efforts and all chances of reviving the peace process.

This heroic operation and its implementer, that hero, has warmed the Ummah’s heart, and calmed some of the flames of grief against the criminal usurper Jews. And the people of Egypt in general are glad from this operation, just as they are glad in every calamity befalling the Jewish entity, only normalizers, slaves of the colonizer, are quick to condemn it, and those who denounce the Egyptian Foreign Ministry and condemn their killing are usurpers of a blessed Islamic land, and they are neither ahl ul-dhimma nor safe civilians, and fighting them and expelling them from it is the duty of the entire Ummah and the responsibility of Egypt and its army.

O Sincere Ones in the Army of the Kinana! We remind you of Allah, whom you worship and to whom you kneel, and we remind you of what Allah has enjoined upon you in terms of supporting your Deen and your Ummah and the obligation to liberate its land and protect its people and sanctities that the Jews violate under the hearing and sight of the regimes that employ you to protect it. These rulers are the real ‘dome’ that protect the Jewish entity, and had it not been for their presence, it would not have settled in the land of Islam, and they are aware of this and the extent of the fragility of their entity.

You are the descendants of the conqueror Amr ibn al-Aas, the victor Salah al-Din, the conqueror of the Crusaders and the liberator of al-Aqsa, and al-Muzaffar Qutuz, the conqueror of the Mongols, and you are the shield of this Ummah. So, awaken the memory of history again and liberate yourselves from the domination of the West and its agents, and remove from your necks all the ropes that bind you to rulers who sold themselves to the West and devoted the country, its resources and its armies to serving its interests and preserving its security. Liberate yourselves and side with your Ummah, with you the Ummah will be liberated and will regain its authority, so support it by establishing the state that implements Islam completely, reviving souls with it and restoring honor to the Ummah; the rightly guided Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood.

(يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ)

“O believers! Respond to Allah and His Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life.” [Al-Anfal 8:24]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Egypt

Press Release

7 Rajab 1444 – Sunday, 29th January 2023

No: 09 / 1444

