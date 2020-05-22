The Hardship of Honor Killing will End with the Khilafah

On the 17th of May 2020, the BBC reported on the murder of two Pakistani girls aged 16 and 18 after video footage of them with two men in a public place was widely circulated. The discussion of honor crimes was raised in these and other similar cases where the circumstances of a women’s conduct come into question. The father of one victim and the brother of the other victim have been implicated in the attacks.

Comment:

There are many social crimes against women that are linked to Islam in the media reporting when in actual fact they have absolutely no bearing on the Islamic laws as listed in Quran and Sunnah. Allah (swt) has forbidden the accusation of any human based on heresy or assumption. In fact, anyone who comes to accuse a party of wrong doing without proof will find themselves facing grave punishment. Allah (swt) states in the Quran 24:22 (Surah an-Nur) إِنَّ الَّذِينَ يَرْمُونَ الْمُحْصَنَاتِ الْغَافِلَاتِ الْمُؤْمِنَاتِ لُعِنُوا فِي الدُّنْيَا وَالْآخِرَةِ وَلَهُمْ عَذَابٌ عَظِيمٌ “Indeed, those who falsely accuse chaste women, are cursed in this life and in the Hereafter. Theirs will be an awful doom.”

In this verse, it explicitly protects women from being victims of a cultural phenomenon that is “honour killing”. There is nothing “honourable’ about disobeying Allah (swt). The woman of the world who are unjustly persecuted in their respective social settings need the security of the Khiafah State to ensure that they cannot be open to murder and abuse that often goes completely unaccounted for.

May Allah (swt) make this Ramadan the last one in which we see the Muslin women of the world suffer such hardships and tests of their life and safely at the hands of those that wish to place their pride over worshipping the Lord of the worlds. May Allah (swt) allow us to live once again under the protection of a just and honest Khalifa who will never accept a single women be harmed in this manner.

We call all Muslims of the globe to work for this most vital need in our times so that we may once again live in the manner established by the Prophet ﷺ Ameen.

Imrana Mohammad