The Global Liberal Landscape in Failing Young Girls

The BBC reported on the 20th of January that one third of the world’s poorest girls are denied access to school. The age ranges spoken about are between 10 and 18. The UNICEF report concluded, “poverty and discrimination were denying an education to millions of young people with a “crippling learning crisis” for impoverished families, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa. The UNICEF report warned that for too many of “the world’s poorest children” there is no school at all. Among children in the poorest fifth of households in the world, a third of girls have never been to school. This was exacerbated by education budgets often being heavily tipped towards children from wealthier families.

Comment:

These new findings are a true reflection of the fact that women and girls are only superficially valued in the political dynamics of gender equality as defined under the secular Liberal values of the West. The fact that there are billion dollar budgets available to exploit the wealth of the sub-Saharan nations and that there are multinational arms deals profiteering from war and conflict show the real international agendas that are at play in the region. The need for cheap labor to keep foreign companies supplied with low cost workers is another factor that kills any true will to educate girls and women.

Boris Johnson whist serving as UK Foreign Secretary in March 2018 made Islam the enemy in women’s progress stating, “In countries where there is poverty, civil war, that have massive population booms, and that are prey to radicalisations, the common factor is female illiteracy, the under-education of women and girls.” In his covering up of his elite Capitalism friends, he failed to mention the role nationalistic colonial values that are matched with an equally corrupt local government willing to sell the lives of the needy to the highest international bidders. The West “employs’ rulers in Muslim lands to line their pockets with kickbacks and immense wealth and turn a blind eye to the countries’ downfall. The areas of the world spoken most about in the report was once an international hubs for scholars, active universities, training centers and an example for intellectual advancement. The difference being, that era was run by a sincere leadership that served the cause of people as defined by Quran and Sunnah. The Khilafah (Caliphate) does not accept illiteracy or lack of access to education for all. Genders are not discriminated against as Allah (swt) praises the learning of knowledge for both males and females. قُلْ هَلْ يَسْتَوِي الَّذِينَ يَعْلَمُونَ وَالَّذِينَ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ إِنَّمَا يَتَذَكَّرُ أُوْلُوا الْأَلْبَابِ “say, ‘Are those who know equal to those who do not know?’ Only they will remember [who are] people of understanding.” [Az-Zumar: 9]

Aisha (ra) the noble wife of the Prophet ﷺ was a great Islamic scholar that served as a role model for educated women. Men would travel hundreds of miles just to understand one Hadith from her vast mental library of memorized information.

How then can anyone argue the Khilafah would bring women back into the dark ages, surely the current plight of slavery, abuse and danger cannot get any darker for the world’s girls!

The time has come for Muslims to recognize that a permanent solution to the repeated reports of women suffering can only been seen in the return of the laws of Allah (swt) comprehensively, in the political government of the independent Khilafah system. We pray to Allah (swt) that we will see this time very soon.

Imrana Mohammad