The Future that the UN Wants for the Muslim Family

No One Gives What They Don’t Have

The Ministry of Women, Family, and Childhood announced during a working session on 3rd March 2020 that it is preparing for the World Family Summit, which will be held in Tunisia on May 13-15 as part of celebrating the International Day of Families in partnership and cooperation with the World Family Organization and the Tunisian Organization for Education and Family, and the participation of 80 countries.

During the session, the scientific content of the summit, which will be organized under the slogan “to build the future that we want,” was examined, and the Ministry clarified the goals of the summit, claiming that the World Family Organization will continue to focus on integrating all families in the sustainable development plan by supporting governments at the national, regional, local and family levels, to build a safe and sustainable society, and mobilizing governments, civil society, the private sector and families to persuade them to embrace the goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development that focuses on ending poverty and hunger.

We, in the Women’s Section of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Tunisia:

1- Make it clear that this celebration of the International Day of Families was announced by the United Nations in 1993, and that since then the world has been celebrating a summit after another and year after year without recording any positive change for the family that has deteriorated economically and socially, and even more these summits failed to eradicate poverty in Western countries, let alone in the Islamic countries?!

2- Recall that the governments of these secular regimes that strive to persuade us that they aspire to achieve sustainable family development under the tutelage of the United Nations were not able to achieve the internal development of the state, so what about the family?! This failure is mainly due to the greed of the applied capitalist economic system which is based on the impoverishment of peoples and the plundering of wealth, and adopts a systematic policy of selling the country and people to resort to conditional loans and aid.

In a country like Tunisia, where more than 50 petroleum companies are active, we find that the poverty rate is 24.7%, which is almost a quarter of the population, according to the Higher Institute of Statistics, as reflected in the early drop-out of school, which reached 101,000 in 2018, the rise in child suicide rates and the growing secret migration of individuals and even families.

3- Condemn the slogan that was put forward for this summit to “build the future that we want” and consider it sugarcoating the poison, since the future being talked about is what the United Nations wants for the Muslim family.

4- Show that, by going back to the historical course of the family, we observe a gradual change in that they call development and modernization, but in fact it is nothing but westernizing it and separating it from its religion. The social ills of the community, with the permission of the authority itself, have increased such that it now encounters violence, crime and drugs in the school environment; an inevitable consequence of the policies that has assimilated the western example, and seek to neutralize the true role of the family and keep it away from the path that Allah Almighty wanted for it.

– So, we in the Women’s Section of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Tunisia declare that we will confront with all our strength any attempt aimed at destroying the Muslim family and trading in the problems imposed on it.

– We appeal to the wise, sensible, and sincere of the people of power and strength in the country of Az-Zaitouna to stand as a bulwark in the face of of this blatant interference in the affairs of the Ummah, by resuming the Islamic life that will preserve the Muslim family to be as Allah wanted it to be, a producer of leaders and reformers.

Allah Almighty says:

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لَا تَتَّخِذُوا الْيَهُودَ وَالنَّصَارَىٰ أَوْلِيَاءَ بَعْضُهُمْ أَوْلِيَاءُ بَعْضٍ وَمَن يَتَوَلَّهُم مِّنكُمْ فَإِنَّهُ مِنْهُمْ إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَا يَهْدِي الْقَوْمَ الظَّالِمِينَ

“O you who have believed, do not take the Jews and the Christians as allies. They are [in fact] allies of one another. And whoever is an ally to them among you – then indeed, he is [one] of them. Indeed, Allah guides not the wrongdoing people.” [Al-Ma’ida: 51]

Official Spokesperson for the Women’s Section of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Saturday, 12th Rajab 1441 AH

07/03/2020 CE

Issue No.: 1441 / 28