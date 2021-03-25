The Future is for Islam, and the Shabab of the Brotherhood are our Brothers and our Pride As for the Oppressors, they are not from us, nor are we from them

During her interview with MP Al-Safi Saeed on the “Hadath and Hadith” program that was broadcasted by Al-Insan Channel on Friday, 28 Rajab 1442 AH, March 12, 2021 CE, the presenter of the program, Amani Bin Issa, tried to link Hizb ut Tahrir with President Kais Saied in a desperate attempt to involve Hizb ut Tahrir in the ongoing conflict between the president and his opponents.

Media integrity requires that the presenter of the program to contact Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Tunisia and its Media Office to ensure that the information was correct before its circulation. But it seems that Al-Insan Channel went beyond media professionalism and appointed itself as a judge against Hizb ut Tahrir when it described it as being extremist, and accepted to be a false witness when it tried to mislead public opinion by linking Hizb ut Tahrir with President Kais Saied, knowing that the party had denied this relationship in a press conference prior to the 2019 presidential elections, and even described Kais Saied in the same conference as a tool of the Western system and its adorned face, when everyone was deceived by him and were promoting him.

Hizb ut Tahrir requested from Al-Insan Channel to the right to respond; however, once again it confirmed the lack of integrity and professionalism, as it promised to contact the Media Office but did not do so until now. We in the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Tunisia are interested in clarifying the following:

1- The presenter of the program resorted to the Western classifications of Muslims when she described the party as extremist. The West that is spiteful of Islam, and its people, is the one that has classified Muslims into extremists and moderates. The Muslim who is committed to his Deen and the group that works to re-establish the ruling by what Allah has revealed and working to unify the Islamic Ummah and liberate Palestine, is described by the West as extremist, as for the one who accepts Western civilization and man-made regimes such as democracy and accepts reconciliation with the Jewish entity, is described as moderate. Therefore, we demand that Al-Insan Channel reject adopting the Western point of view in classifying Muslims. Allah (swt) says:

[أَفَنَجْعَلُ الْمُسْلِمِينَ كَالْمُجْرِمِينَ مَا لَكُمْ كَيْفَ تَحْكُمُونَ]



“Then will We treat the Muslims like the criminals? *What is [the matter] with you? How do you judge?” [Al-Qalam: 35-36].

2- Hizb ut Tahrir did not and will not be a help to the oppressive rulers who rule by other than what Allah has revealed, or for those who dispute with Allah in legislation. Rather, Hizb ut Tahrir is working on uprooting and ousting them and to establish the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) on their ruins.

3- The Khilafah Rashidah that Hizb ut Tahrir works to establish is a civilizational project that defines the Islamic identity of the state and society and moreover it is the pleasure of our Lord (swt), and the glad tidings of our Messenger (saw). It is not, as some use it, like a commercial asset in their hands that sometimes they show and reject it in ruling and legislation, but rather fights those who call for it and works to establish it. There is no way for linking those who consider the Khilafah the crown of obligations and those who trade in the Khilafah Rashidah for the sake of a fleeting world.

4- MP Safi Saeed’s statement that President Kais Saied “is closer in formation to Hizb ut Tahrir than to something else,” and that “his planet is closer to the planet of Hizb ut Tahrir,” under the pretext that he agrees with it in its opposition to the constitution, parliament, elections, and praising the Khilafah of Omar, may Allah be pleased with him. Which is an absurd statement and a major fallacy, as President Kais Saied is considered one of the jurists of this man-made constitution, and he has pledged, and still does, to respect it, and even if he disagrees with some of its articles. This is to hold on to the reins of government by changing its form to be presidential rather than quasi-parliamentary, it is not an ideological opposition. As for Hizb ut Tahrir, it is an ideological party that works to liberate the land by making the Islamic creed the basis of the state, so that nothing can be found in its entity, apparatus, or accountability except by making the Islamic creed its basis, and at the same time making it the basis of the constitution and laws.

5- As for elections, the party does not reject elections as a selection mechanism because Islam approves the holding of elections. Rather, Hizb ut Tahrir regularly exercises elections to choose the largest political body in the party, which is the Wilayah Committee, which is renewed every two years through elections. Also, the ruling system in Islam stipulates that the caliph, who is the president of the land, does not assume the position of the Khilafah except after being chosen by the Ummah and its consent, and the next Khilafah state will hold elections to choose representatives of the people in the Ummah Assembly.

As for elections in the capitalist or democratic system, the party does not participate in them because they produce deputies who hold the state accountable on the basis of the rules in the man-made constitution, and legislate and ratify laws. This contradicts Islam because the legislator in Islam is Allah (swt) alone, this is in addition to the fact that democratic elections only brings employees of Western departments, and they are a method of the democratic system to reproduce itself and replace its skin while preserving its core and essence.

6- As for MP Safi Saeed’s statement that Hizb ut Tahrir has a hideous rivalry with the Brotherhood to suggest that this is in line to President Kais Saied’s hatred of the Ennahda Movement, it is a lie that has no basis. Hizb ut Tahrir believes that the Islamic groups are from the sons of the Ummah that it gives advice to. And despite its disagreement to the participation of these movements in man-made regimes and its criticism of their leaders who participate in ruling by kufr (disbelief), it considers the youth of Islamic movements a vital part of the Ummah and in the process of change, as they are our brothers and our pride and we are united with them by the doctrine of Islam and its civilization project.

7- MP Safi Saeed concluded his dialogue with Al-Insan Channal about the party by saying, “The Muslim Brotherhood of all kinds and Hizb ut Tahrir have no place in the future … they are a trend and are over, this Arab world was passed by Communism, Socialism and nationalism … Now there is a wave of political Islam that has crushed in more than one shore … ” And we in the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Tunisia say: What is crushed on the shores of Islamic countries are the ideas that are foreign to Muslims of Communism, Socialism and nationalism, and today we are witnessing the breakdown of Capitalism and its democratic system of government not only in Islamic countries but also in the whole world, and soon the second Khilafah Rashidah on the method of the Prophethood will destroy what remains of these settlement ideas to be replaced by Islam, so humanity will shine with a revival that shines with the light of Islam, and that is easy to be accomplished by Allah (swt).

Allah (swt) says:

[وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هُوَ قُلْ عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ قَرِيباً]

“And they will say, “When is that?” Say, “Perhaps it will be soon” [Al-Isra’ 51].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Press Release

7 Sha’aban 1442 – Saturday, 20th March 2021

No: 33 / 1442

(Translated)