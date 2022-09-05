The Frequent Visits of the Representatives of America and Russia are a Sign of the Intensification of the Conflict

On August 23, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in Uzbekistan for a working visit. On August 24, he participated in a meeting of defense ministers of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Tashkent. In this meeting, Shoigu accused America of the war in Ukraine and the undermining of the existing security structure in Southeast Asia. On August 22, Mirziyoyev received a delegation of members of the US Congress, Trent Kelly and Darren Lahoud.

Recently, officials from America and countries under its influence, as well as Russian delegations, are increasingly visiting Uzbekistan, which indicates the intensity of the conflict in Central Asia, especially over Uzbekistan. While America considers Russia’s involvement in the Ukrainian war an opportunity to expand its sphere of influence in our country, Russia is keen not to forget to protect its interests in Central Asia, especially in Uzbekistan. This region is a very important buffer zone for Russia, like Ukraine, as it does not want to give Uzbekistan and Central Asia to America. On the other hand, China is mainly working in the economic direction to strengthen its position in our country and in the region.

These colonists have been laying their bloody hands on our country for decades and pretending to be our friends for their own sake only. In fact, their goal is not to do good to us Muslims, but rather to enslave us and plunder our wealth through their clients from our people who do not fear Allah and only seek to please their masters in order to sit on their thrones for a long time, and keep us away from Islam and keep us in a state of humiliation, degradation and fear of them.

And if any sane person thinks slightly, he will see that the colonial countries that hate Muslims, such as America, Russia, China and Europe, have not brought good to our country for decades, but only wars, hunger, poverty, destruction, obscenity and corruption. It is not difficult for a person who contemplates these verses to understand that he should never be their friend Allah (swt) said:

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُواْ لاَ تَتَّخِذُواْ الْكَافِرِينَ أَوْلِيَاء مِن دُونِ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ]

“O believers! Do not take disbelievers as allies instead of the believers” [TMQ An-Nisa:144] and Allah (swt) said:

[لاَ تَتَّخِذُواْ الْيَهُودَ وَالنَّصَارَى أَوْلِيَاء]

“Take neither Jews nor Christians as guardians” [TMQ Al-Ma’idah:51].

And traitorous rulers despite the strict prohibition of Allah (swt) build close relations with our enemies, they are not at all ashamed to serve them to death to please them and consider this their honour! We Muslims are innocent of these heinous crimes. We will not flatter the enemies of Islam and Muslims and do not expect help from them. Rather, we recognize the rule of Islam alone and are ready to sacrifice our lives for its implementation in life.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Uzbekistan

Press Release

3 Safar 1444 – Tuesday, 30th August 2022

NO: 02 / 1444

(Translated)