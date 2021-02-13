The Form of Government the World Needs is the Khilafah Rashidah

Ali Babacan, chairman of Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) visited the leader of IYI Party Meral Akşener. Akşener expressed that the labor of IYI party under the title of “Improved and Strengthened Parliamentary System” is not intended for the constitution or to form a new constitution. The work is intended for a “system design”. (Agencies)

Comment:

As from the establishment of the Republic in Turkey, British-type parliamentary system was implemented for decades. As the former president Turgut Özal had mentioned but could not succeed in putting the American-type presidential system into practice. However, Erdogan got through bringing and implementing the American-type presidential system with great efforts, the presidential system of government was accepted in April 16, 2017 referendum and began to be implemented as of July 9, 2018.

Although the democratic presidential system continues being implemented, system discussions continue. At every opportunity, the National Alliance criticizes the presidential system and expressed that the most ideal system of governance is no doubt the parliamentary system. On the other hand, the People’s Alliance argue that the most ideal system of governance is the presidential system.

As the federate of People’s Alliance, leader of MHP Bahçeli, uttered the next in July 13, 2019 towards the leader of CHP Kılıçdaroglu, who strive for the democratic parliamentary system: “The Presidential System is surely the key to peace, persistence and security. With this new system there is no place for uncertainties, instability, dual execution, and governmental crises.”

This ongoing controversy is actually in some way the greedy hegemony fight between the Colonial Infidel Britain, which established and carried out the parliamentary system upon the wreckage of the Khilafah and the Colonial America, which changed the existing “Parliamentary system” into “Presidential system” by favor of the government.

When the Ottoman Khilafah state was demolished and replaced by the Republic of Turkey, Muslims were ruled by the British parliamentary system for years. Nowadays, with the hope for the salvation of Turkey! It is ruled by the model of American-type presidential rather than the parliamentary system.

Whether the American-type presidential system or the British-type democratic parliamentary system, there will certainly be a winner of this dirty war of hegemony, in which the colonial infidels form their sides. Regardless of the system, the Muslims will continue being the loser side, as long as democracy maintains. The system is claimed to be better than the other is composed on the basis of democracy. We know democracy and its returns well enough. We continue being deceived by means of democracy for many years. However, Muslims are not supposed to be deceived with the same trap. RasulAllah (saw) said, «لاَ يُلْدَغُ الْمُؤْمِنُ مِنْ جُحْرٍ وَاحِدٍ مَرَّتَيْن» “The believer is not stung twice from the same hole.” (Bukhari-Muslim)

So far, what good has come to us from democracy, secularism, so that it will come from now on! Is it not democracy and its governance forms which are the butcher of the youth within the twist of immorality in the lands we live in? Did the insight of divide and conquer, which has turned the Islamic world into a blood bath, not presented with democracy package? This being the state, can the democracy based systems be the remedy of oppressed Muslims around the world and those in Turkey? Can it provide an appropriate disposition to human nature? Can they claim the values of the Muslims? Protect their property and their lives? For sure, the presidential and parliamentary system cannot provide them.

Then, my beloved brothers and sisters! Work for the state that will be the indomitable state of the Muslims. A state, which will lead the humanity to the light of Islam from the darkness of kufr. A state, which will implement the ahkaam of Allah and deliver justice to the mankind. It is the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) state upon the method of the Prophethood, which will end the tyranny, massacre and exploitation.

#أقيموا_الخلافة

#ReturnTheKhilafah

#YenidenHilafet

#خلافت_کو_قائم_کرو

Abdullah İmamoğlu