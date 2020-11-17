The First Vice President of Afghanistan Resorted to Fabricated Accusations to Distract Public Opinion and Evade the People’s Queries!

Amrullah Saleh, the first vice president of Afghanistan reported his 26th round of 6:30 meetings on November 14 through social media, declaring that the government has arrested the mastermind of the attack on Kabul University. He stated that: “We had already said that ISIS is a brand – those who have carried out this attack are of multi-identity: Hizb ut Tahrir, Taliban, ISIS and others.” He also added that they have kept utilizing a particular label when needed.

The Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Afghanistan condemns the recklessly shallow remarks of the first vice president in the strongest possible terms, and straightforwardly proclaims that Hizb ut Tahrir has always claimed its abhorrence and exoneration concerning any kind of terrors – not only in Afghanistan but throughout the Muslim world – that are being carried out by puppet rulers, heartless intelligence agencies, hired assassins and wicked mercenaries of Kuffar.

Hizb ut Tahrir, one of the largest intellectual and political parties in the Islamic world, has been closely watching the current affairs happening in Afghanistan and perceives that the recent terrorist attacks on political analysts, imams of Masjids, tribal leaders, educational institutions and journalists have been conspired by cruel intelligence agencies and heinous assassins who play a major role in the ongoing war in Afghanistan, but now happens to be considering their political survival in sabotaging the Afghan peace talks. Therefore, they descend to such assaults under various names in order to draw the attention of the international community, especially the US – whose leadership is in mere fluctuation – to dissuade the US and NATO concerning the withdrawal of their forces from Afghanistan, and shuffle the political game for their own interest in order to gain a greater share through the peace process.

The brutal attack on Kabul University has been an entirely covert, heart-wrenching and inhumane incident, but the first vice president of Afghanistan has tried to hide behind such accusations and smoothly escape the questions of the people for he has been utterly helpless and irresponsive; that’s why, he is trying cunningly to confuse the public opinion by blaming a student for the brutal crimes that was, indeed, conspired by the government itself. And as for now, it appears to be mentioning the name of Hizb ut Tahrir alongside Taliban and ISIS.

In consequence, Hizb ut Tahrir has been pursuing an intellectual and political struggle all over the world based on the methodology of the Prophet ﷺ aimed at changing the society and establishing an Islamic State (Khilafah Rashidah/ Caliphate); therefore, it has never ever turned to any drastic material and military actions – as most Afghan politicians, tribal leaders and the Muslims have closely witnessed the activities of Hizb ut Tahrir in the course of more than half a century in Afghanistan.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Afghanistan

Sunday, 29th Rabii’ I 1442 AH

15/11/2020 CE

Ref.: Afg. 1442 / 03