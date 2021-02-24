The February 11, 2011 and the September 21, 2014 Revolutions do not Overlap

On 11/02/2021, symbolic celebrations were held in Sana’a to mark the tenth anniversary of the launch of the February 11, 2011 Revolution, and there were pretentious attempts to reconcile and combine between the February 11, 2011 Revolution and the September 21, 2014 Revolution, but there are clear visible differences between the two revolutions:

The February 11 Revolution in Yemen was a peaceful revolution launched in response to and in harmony with the revolutions that started in Tunisia, Egypt, Ash-Sham and Libya, from the various spectrums of the Islamic Ummah, with a sense of injustice that occurred after long decades of lack of justice, the decline of knowledge, widespread ignorance and widespread poverty in the nation, with the wealthiest in resources on Earth, and the appropriation of the oppressive authority and the signs of succession of thrones to the children, while the September 21 Revolution is an armed revolution dominated by only one spectrum.

The February 11 Revolution was launched to overthrow Ali Saleh, while he was a participant in the September 21 Revolution according to the orders of his British masters.

The February 11 Revolution sincerely cheered to bring down the ruling regime in Yemen, and the September 21 Revolution harnessed all its work to install a crooked regime that is impossible to patch in order to preserve it.

The February 11 Revolution came under one Yemen, and the September 21 Revolution divided Yemen in two and enshrined its division.

The February 11 Revolution filled the squares with the revolutionaries and released their tongues and throats after long-term repression, and the September 21 Revolution prevented the revolutionaries from going out, and suppressed with iron and fire those who thought, just a thought of going out to the streets and counted them as a criminal, and they shut the tongues and silenced the mouths again.

The February 11 Revolution worked to end the difference between Muslims, making them like comb teeth loving each other, while the September 21 Revolution established the separation between them, making them masters and slaves.

The February 11 Revolution was launched to cut off the hand of foreign interference, including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, which entered Yemen against the will of its people, but the September 21 Revolution came to draw its livelihood from the outside, seeking help from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund and restoring their control over Yemen.

The February 11 Revolution was an explicit desire to alleviate the suffering of the economic yoke of the people, but the September 21 Revolution preserved the suffering of people with the high cost of living, oil and gas derivatives and their lack, and has increased it with the cut of salaries of government sector employees for five consecutive years.

The revolutionaries of February 11 had their faces covered with neediness, but the revolutionaries of September 21 were spoiled by comfortand luxury that their master complained of.

The February 11 Revolution focused on overthrowing the ruling regime and missed post-revolutionary planning, while the September 21 revolution came ready-made programmed.

The September 21 Revolution has been distinguished by prisons and went beyond them to secret detention centers for enforced disappearance in more than one city in Yemen.

The February 11 Revolution did not achieve the real change that the people were hoping for, due to the diversion of its course at the hands of the opposition parties, the other side of the regime, and the intervention of the outside, who maintained the regime from change.

But people should not despair of all of this, and continue to work for change with a sincere and conscious leadership, which is represented by Hizb ut Tahrir.

What is common among Muslims on earth as a whole is the absence of the rule of Islam from them, and in its absence, they have lost the direction to live in life in the absence of the Khilafah (Caliphate) State, and their lives will only be stabilized with its return to life again and the return of the Islamic way of life.

The Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir, Eminent Scholar Ata Bin Khalil Abu al-Rashtah, may Allah protect him, has launched in the current month of Rajab a global campaign marking a whole Hijri century that has passed the Muslims without the Khilafah (Caliphate), by which he seeks to mobilize the Islamic Ummah and the people of power and protection to remove the dust of sin and humiliation that has covered them, and establish the Second Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly Guided Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood, for it is the promise of Allah (swt) and the glad tiding of His Messenger (saw).

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ]

“O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life.” [Al-Anfal: 24]

#أقيموا_الخلافة

#ReturnTheKhilafah

#YenidenHilafet

#خلافت_کو_قائم_کرو

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Yemen

Press Release

5 Rajab 1442 – Wednesday, 17 February 2021

No: HTY- 1442 / 24

(Translated)