The FATF is a Tool of Colonialism to Control Pakistan’s Foreign Policy. Only the Establishment of the Khilafah will Protect our Economy and Interests

Despite the fact that the Bajwa-Imran regime has sacrificed key interests of Muslims and Islam upon the demand of the international colonial body FATF, the FATF kept Pakistan on the gray list and once again demanded “do more” from Pakistan, whilst giving Pakistan another four months. On the last day of the three-day FATF meeting, 25 February 2021, it was decided that Pakistan needed to work further on three of the twenty-seven recommendations made by the organization, so it would remain on the gray list until June 2021, after which Pakistan’s case will be reconsidered.

The FATF is an institution of the current colonialist world order aimed at forcing the nations of the world to comply with the demands of the world powers. These were the demands of FATF which led to the crackdown upon the jihadi movement of Kashmir and its back was broken. In this regards, Hafiz Saeed, the leader of Jamaat ud Dawa, was arrested on July 2019 and in November 2020, he was sentenced to ten and a half years in prison, on the allegation of financing terrorism, along with confiscation of all his assets. In January 2021, an anti-terrorism court in Lahore sentenced Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, wanted by India, to five years in prison and a fine of Rs. 300,000 for financing “terrorists.” This raises the question of whether Pakistan is officially recognizing the financing of Mujahideen of Occupied Kashmir as terror financing. If so, then it must be acknowledged that Pakistan’s position on the status of Occupied Kashmir has also been changed. At FATF’s request, several Afghan jihadi leaders were declared terrorists and their funding was blocked, whilst Pakistan has so far lost 38 billion dollars, through freezes in development spending, exports and a decline in foreign direct investment.

Due to enslavement by international colonial institutions like the United Nations, IMF and FATF, we have not only lost Occupied Kashmir, but also lost influence in Afghanistan and other parts of India. Far from dreaming of becoming a world power or an Asian tiger, we are not allowed to stand up to our belligerent enemy, India. Along with foreign affairs, Pakistan’s economy is also being severely damaged. From 2008 to 2021, Pakistan was included in the gray list of FATF three times. It is clear that even if centuries pass in this global order, we will never be a world power. However, the establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) in a powerful country like Pakistan, which unifies Central Asia and the Gulf, will immediately make us a strong global power. The Khilafah will be the world power that will overturn the current global order created by the West and create a new world order based on justice, so that Islam can return to its original state once again. This year in the month of Rajab, one hundred Hijri years have passed since the demolition of the Khilafah. O Muslims! Restore it and regain your lost status.

(أَلَمْ تَرَ إِلَى الَّذِينَ يَزْعُمُونَ أَنَّهُمْ آمَنُوا بِمَا أُنْزِلَ إِلَيْكَ وَمَا أُنْزِلَ مِنْ قَبْلِكَ يُرِيدُونَ أَنْ يَتَحَاكَمُوا إِلَى الطَّاغُوتِ وَقَدْ أُمِرُوا أَنْ يَكْفُرُوا بِهِ وَيُرِيدُ الشَّيْطَانُ أَنْ يُضِلَّهُمْ ضَلَالًا بَعِيدًا)

“(O Messenger!) Have you not seen those who claim to believe in the Book which has been revealed to you and in the Books revealed before you, and yet desire to submit their disputes to the judgement of taghut (the Satanic authorities who decide independently of the Law of Allah), whereas they had been asked to reject it. And Satan seeks to make them drift far away from the right way” [An-Nisa, 4:60]

أقيموا_الخلافة#

#ReturnTheKhilafah

#YenidenHilafet

خلافت_کو_قائم_کرو#

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

15 Rajab 1442 – Saturday, 27 Feb 2021

No: 52 1442