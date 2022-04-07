The False Outcry over Wearing “Teep” Exposed yet another Failed Anti-Islamic Attempt by the Secularists

The secularists in Bangladesh have stirred a huge outcry over the alleged harassment of a female college teacher in Dhaka by a policeman for wearing a “teep” (bindi – a red dot worn on the forehead) while she was going to the campus on Saturday (April 2, 2022) morning. The secular media, in their typical manner, has also teamed up for their sinister anti-Islamic ambition, trying to portray the accused policeman as someone who suddenly became ‘religious’ and ‘fanatic’. Whereas the natural course of action should have been to account the policeman for his responsibility of ensuring the security of citizens, and not to look at his beliefs or culture. Even, this fuss on ‘teep’ has been dragged by the Hasina government before the national parliament to make it an issue of grave violation of women’s rights. By doing this they want to divert people’s attention from criticizing the government and noticing its miserable failure to manage people’s affairs including continuous price hikes of daily essentials. People’s reactions and comments on social media on the sensational news coverage of this petty ‘teep’ issue are reflections of how they have disdained the secularists and their failed attempt to instigate anti-Islamic propaganda. These secularists are so desperate that they have forced the government to withdraw another police officer for challenging this narrative. In reality, wearing ‘teep’ has always been an entirely irrelevant matter for the people in Bangladesh, and went out of fashion for the majority of the people quite a while ago! These secularists wish that our society deviates from Islam while they keep the hatred against Islam alive through conflict and chaos.

People are fed up with the outcry of these secularists on “woman’s rights” because their hypocrisy is well-known. The people witnessed that they were totally silent when female students were barred from attending classes for wearing hijab. There have been so many cases of wrongful arrests and imprisonment of helpless women by the Hasina regime’s police force, and none of these secularists spent a word for those victims; whereas, they never miss cherry-picking the issues in which they find some anti-Islamic element to further their wicked agenda. The fact of the matter is that these desperate secularists have always experienced a legitimacy crisis and effectiveness in Bangladesh since its birth. Their frustration deepens every time when they see that people here are highly resistant to secular values and that even the leftists also have to invoke Islam to derive legitimacy prior to the national election. By now, they have understood that Islam will not follow the same trajectory as Christianity did in the West. So, they are in this uphill battle against Islam with no credibility whatsoever. They now stand exposed for their hypocrisy and have no way to exit.

O People, the secular capitalist system and its corrupt secular values contradict Islamic Aqeedah and would always lead to the oppression of women. The imminent Khilafah (Caliphate) will guarantee genuine cohesion and prosperity regardless of its citizen’s religion and race to ensure a unified harmonious society. In the Draft Constitution for the Khilafah drawn up by Hizb ut Tahrir, Article 6 states:

“All citizens of the State shall be treated equally regardless of religion, race, color or any other matter. The State is forbidden to discriminate among its citizens in all matters, be it ruling or judicial, or caring of affairs.”

Hence, you must urgently work for the return of the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood to alleviate women and society at large from the ever-increasing oppression and injustice of secular democracy.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Bangladesh

Press Release

6 Ramadan 1443 – Thursday, 7th April 2022

No: 18 / 1443