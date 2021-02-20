The Fall of the Khilafah, Kufr System Dominated the World and None Other than Islam can Challenge and Restrain it!

Undoubtedly, the fall of Khilafah (Caliphate) was one of the sorrowful event in the history of the Muslims but joyful moment to the Western world. The event was painful as the Ummah lost its glory that spanned 1300 years. It meant the suspension of Islam and its rules in all spheres of life, and application of the kufr system under the banner of secularism. Thus the ruling system of Islam was scrapped off and Democracy was implemented, the Islamic economic system was replaced with the imperial Capitalism, the undefeatable Islamic army was dismantled and Jihad was buried in the sand! The Islamic Social System which brought decent behaviors in the Islamic society disappeared only to be substituted with corrupt capitalist social system thus plunging women and men into moral decadence.

The application of the Western Capitalism and its political framework of Democracy has wreaked havoc and miseries not only to Muslims but to non-Muslims. The minds of Muslims were taken by the whims of Democracy as they started glorifying it. The ills of Democracy are now felt across the globe including countries deemed as advanced in Democracy. In Africa still known as ‘pre-mature democracy, it is common now every election now turns chaotic and murderous. The recent ‘domestic terror’ in Capital Hill instigated by the Trump and his followers in the land dubbed as the beacon of Democracy is sufficient that Democracy has failed and inapplicable even if the 46th US president Joe Biden brands it ‘Precious’! In the Muslim world, Democracy which has brought criminals like Bashar Al-Assad who commit horrendous killings of the Muslims sons and daughters in day light.

The Kufr Capitalist model of economy continues to play its part in ruining the lives of human beings. Even going by some statistics of the World Bank that has showed the world’s wealth can provide the basic needs of seventy billion people i.e. ten times of the current global population poverty has been the norm of the world today. Despite the real cause of poverty being the implementation of the Capitalism, western intellectuals as well as politicians deny that fact hence they cannot look for another alternative model of economy. Deadly mass riots across the world are other than clear indication of the total failure of the Capitalism in eradicating poverty. The shaking of the economy of many countries as a result of Covid-19 pandemic has shown not only the state of weakness of Capitalism rather its fragility which itself gives rise to crises.

The fall of Khilafah really means the dark shadow of the West has engulfed the world. The application of the Kufr system has brought hardships. The world is floundering in the darkness of Capitalism.

(وَمَنْ أَعْرَضَ عَن ذِكْرِى فَإِنَّ لَهُۥ مَعِيشَةً ضَنكًا)

“But whosoever turns away from My Reminder (i.e. neither believes in this Qur’an nor acts on its orders, etc.) verily, for him is a life of hardship.” [TMQ 20:124] The fall of Communism and now Capitalism follows the same the paths based on the irrationality of its thought and ideas. Therefore, non-other than Islam with it rational and strong aqeeda can restrain new world order (Capitalism)… It this strong aqeeda that Islam at attracted people of different faiths who then embraced Islam. Once they became Muslims they studied Islam and its rulings and became its true ambassadors spreading the mercy to different parts of the globe. Thus the system of Islam saved societies. Like the Islamic Ummah, the Western society are eager to be saved from the claws of capitalists and corrupt and brutal rulers. The time has come now to guide them to the Divine System of Islam with the rational creed which will bring harmony and prosperity. In this regard we say without compromise that is only by the establishment of the Khilafah State, that the practical solutions of Islam can once again provide a real alternative for the entire world.

(وَاللَّهُ غَالِبٌ عَلَى أَمْرِهِ وَلَكِنَّ أَكْثَرَ النَّاسِ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ)

“And Allah is Predominant over His affairs but the most of the People do not know.” [Yusuf: 21]

أقيموا_الخلافة#

#ReturnTheKhilafah

#YenidenHilafet

خلافت_کو_قائم_کرو#

Written for the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir by

Shabani Mwalimu

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Kenya