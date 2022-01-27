The Fall of the Khilafah Demands the Work for its Return.

28 Rajab 1342 AH, corresponding to 3 March 1924.

The day of the fall of the Khilafah.

The abolition of ruling by all that Allah (swt) has revealed.

The abolition of the unification of the Ummah.

The abolition of the shield of the Muslims.

Work for the re-establishment of the Khilafah.

The Messenger of Allah (saw) said:

“ثم تكونُ خلافةً على مِنهاجِ نُبُوَّةٍ”

Then there will be Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood. [Ahmad]