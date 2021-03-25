The Failure of the Riyadh Government to Take Care of the People’s Affairs and their Lack of Sense of what they are Suffering due to the Deterioration of Basic Services

On Tuesday 16/03/2021, the city of Crater, the capital of Aden Governorate, witnessed popular demonstrations that managed to reach the headquarters of the government of Moein Abdul-Malik in the Presidential Palace, calling for the government to leave, along with a civil strike in Al-Houta, the capital of Lahj governorate. Demonstrations took place in the city of Zinjibar, the capital of Abyan governorate, calling for the governors appointed by Abd Rabbu Hadi to leave, and both Shabwa and Hadramout governorates witnessed similar actions.

The Southern Transitional Council stands behind all those popular movements that got the green light from the UAE Security Belt Forces to take action, and exploits them to demonstrate the deficiency of the government in which the deterioration of living conditions prevailed from the interruption of salaries of government sector employees for consecutive months, the high price of oil derivatives, the interruption of domestic gas and electricity, the high prices of basic food commodities, the deterioration of the local currency, the riyal, against the dollar and other hard currencies, and standing idly by without taking any measures.

What do you expect from a government that was made outside Yemen with the participation of the Transitional Council?! The Transitional Council is no less criminal than the government of Ma’in Abd al-Malik, which today makes the people undergo all forms of torture. The Transitional Council will do the same if it forms the government on its own. The politicians of Yemen have been afflicted with not paying attention to their religion, but rather being dependent and agents to those abroad.

The government of Abd al-Malik, which lives in luxury, is not aware of the responsibility it has towards the people who have been crushed by need, and it does not care what they suffer as a result of the miserable matters of life that it has brought them to since its arrival from Riyadh to Aden.

It is astonishing how popular demonstrations move in order to achieve the demands they have set, yet it does not move in anger when Islam is removed from power, and the Western colonial countries’ struggle to control it, and make it a servant of its colonial goals and objectives, to the extent that it reached the point of declaring normalization with the Jewish entity!!

The youth in southern Yemen are the ones who have to realize what is happening around them, and they are responsible for the change that their religion imposes on them, and that they must reject Hadi and the Transitional Council together, as they are two sides of the same coin, and work with Hizb ut Tahrir to make real change not only in Yemen, but in the whole world. Establishing the Khilafah (Caliphate) upon the method of Prophethood.

The people of Yemen in the south or north will find their destruction through the involvement of its politicians who have decimated plows and offspring for six decades in the international struggle over Yemen between the old colonialism “Britain” and the new colonialism “America”. Rather, what will benefit them is their wisdom and belief in working to establish the second Khilafah Rashida (rightly guided Caliphate) upon the method of Prophethood, after the absence of the rule of Islam for a hundred Hijri years, the Messenger of Allah said:

«ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ»

“then it will be a Khilafah upon the method of Prophethood”.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Yemen

Press Release

5 Sha’aban 1442 – Thursday, 18 March 2021

No: HTY- 1442 / 32

(Translated)