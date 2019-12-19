The Discriminatory Law to Deprive Muslims of Indian Citizenship

following the Forceful Annexation of Kashmir by Modi is the Direct Outcome of the Cowardice of the Bajwa-Imran Regime

The spineless stance of the Bajwa-Imran regime towards both Modi’s forceful annexation of Kashmir and consequent curfew to quell dissent that has now crossed 100 days, only encouraged the Modi regime to pass an anti-Muslim Citizenship Amendment Act. After the passage of the amended act, illegal Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Zoroastrian (Parsi) and Christian migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan will be able to apply for Indian citizenship, but Muslims have specifically been excluded. It means that illegal Muslims migrants either have to become Hindu or non-Muslim in order to get Indian citizenship to secure the right to education, employment, business and ownership, or they will be denied all rights and be transferred to concentration camps, where they will face a slow death with each passing day.

Hatred of Muslims runs through the veins of the Modi regime and they are not even pretending to hide it anymore. The Modi regime relied both upon the full Western embrace of the Indian belligerent stances and the total submission of the Bajwa-Imran regime to the US. It was the Bajwa-Imran regime that prostrated before the Western-Indian nexus, cracking down on the Kashmir Jihad infrastructure, under the pretext of complying to FATF action points, paving the way for India’s forceful annexation of Kashmir. It was none other than the Bajwa-Imran regime that wished for the US-backed Modi’s success in the Indian elections. The regime ruined the efforts of the brave pilots of the Pakistan Air Force, by rapidly releasing the captured Indian pilot Abhinandhan, without even availing the opportunity for a prisoner exchange of Colonel Habib, who was lured into abduction by the Indian RAW intelligence in Nepal. The regime played with the emotions of Kashmiri Muslims by calling for futile actions, like standing for half an hour in protest and wearing black armbands to show solidarity with the Muslims of occupied Kashmir, whilst declaring that whoever goes to Occupied Kashmir to help the people of Kashmir will be an enemy. The Bajwa-Imran regime has only shed crocodile tears for over more than 100 days of brutal curfew in Occupied Kashmir.

The Bajwa-Imran regime truly deserves the statement of the mother of the last ruler of Grenada in Spain, Abu Abdullah, when he was shedding tears over the fall of Grenada. She stated, “Don’t shed tears like women over that which you could not defend it like men”. The regime fulfilled a long standing Indian demand, allowing Indian citizens to visit Kartarpur visa-free. The regime is still considering different legal and political options to find an excuse to release the Indian terrorist Kulbhushan Jadhav, citing compulsion to avert Muslim anger. The Bajwa-Imran regime will not do anything over the cruel Indian citizenship act, other than releasing twitter statements. The most pressing matter to the regime now is to secure an extension for General Bajwa, the US puppet in the region, who is tasked with crushing all resistance to the Hindu State’s domination of the region.

The Muslims of India are protesting against this amended act, with streets are echoing with the chants of “What is my link to you? La ilaha ilAllah.” However, the Bajwa-Imran regime is prostrating in front of Modi, Amit shah and Ajit Doval. Only those officers of Pakistan armed forces who are sincere to Allah (swt) and His Messenger ﷺ can overturn the US plan by securing the re-establishment of the Khilafah in Pakistan, smashing the Greater India (“Akhand Bharat”) by annexing Afghanistan, Gulf and Central Asia with Pakistan through the Khilafah (Caliphate). Then the Indian state will not dare to either continue its Occupation of Kashmir or persecute Muslims living in India. Thawbaan (ra) narrated that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ said,«عِصَابَتَانِ مِنْ أُمَّتِي أَحْرَزَهُمَا اﷲُ مِنْ النَّارِ عِصَابَةٌ تَغْزُو الْهِنْدَ وَعِصَابَةٌ تَکُونُ مَعَ عِيسَی ابْنِ مَرْيَمَ عَلَيْهِ السَّلَام» “There are two groups of my ummah whom Allah will protect from the Fire: a group that will conquer India, and a group that will be with ‘Eesaa ibn Maryam (peace be upon him).” (Musnad Ahmed, Nisa’i, Bayhaqi).

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Monday, 19th Rabii’ II 1441 AH

16/12/2019 CE

No: 1441 /30