The Demolition of the Khilafah on March 3, 1924 CE is the Great Catastrophe of the Century!

When the Khilafah (Caliphate) was destroyed by the colonial West led by Britain and with the help of Arab and Turkish traitors on March 3, 1924 CE, the shield of the Muslims was broken, their country was divided, and they became vulnerable to the attacks of the colonial Kuffar (disbelievers) from all sides. The Islamic Ummah became an orphan after its Khilafah was demolished which for thirteen centuries had presented the world with the best example of justice, peace, security, strength, knowledge and wisdom. Thus, Muslims lost their leading state in the world, and drifted from dignity to humiliation, and from wealth to poverty.

The destruction of the Khilafah is the greatest disaster of the century that befell the Muslims. Because the Khilafah is not that state that is easily erased from history, it is a state that represents the political leadership of the Islamic Ummah, uniting it together, and the colonial West has struggled for centuries to destroy it. The pain, injustice, poverty and despair that Muslims have suffered in the past 99 years without a Khilafah proves the extent of this catastrophe. During the caliphate era, who would have imagined the Jews usurping Al-Aqsa Mosque?! Who would have dared to think of the atrocities committed in Algeria, Libya, Kashmir, Chechnya, Bosnia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Arakan (Rakhine), East Turkestan, and Syria?! Who would have expected this poverty that befell the Muslims despite their apparent and hidden wealth?! In what other period of history were Muslims left without a shepherd to this degree?!

The main reason for our suffering today is that we do not have a Rightly Guided Khalifah (Caliph) who would unite our country, make our weak and poor Ummah strong and rich, and end our days without a shepherd. Peace be upon him said:

«إِنَّمَا الإمَامُ جُنَّةٌ يُقَاتَلُ مِنْ وَرَائِهِ وَيُتَّقَى بِهِ»

“The imam is only a shield behind whom fighting is engaged in and by whom protection is sought”.

Just as the existence of the Khilafah is important and obligatory for Muslims, for the Kuffar it is dangerous and deadly. Because the Khilafah will have an effective role in liberating Muslims and destroying the plans of the Kaffir West. And while the Khilafah will be the hope of the oppressed, it will be the nightmare of the oppressors and criminals. No force will be able to prevent the establishment of the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) State, that is the promise of Allah Almighty and the glad tidings of the Messenger of Allah (saw) and the revival of humanity mired in the whirlpool of Capitalism.

Peace be upon him said:

«تَكُونُ النُّبُوَّةُ فِيكُمْ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ، ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا، ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلاَفَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ، فَتَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ، ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا، ثُمَّ تَكُونُ مُلْكاً عَاضّاً، فَيَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ يَكُونَ، ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا، ثُمَّ تَكُونُ مُلْكاً جَبْرِيَّةً فَتَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ، ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا، ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلاَفَةً عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ»

“There will be Prophethood for as long as Allah wills it to be, then He will remove it when He wills, then there will be Khilafah on the Prophetic method and it will be for as long as Allah wills, then He will remove it when He wills, then there will be biting Kingship for as long as Allah Wills, then He will remove it when He wills, then there will be oppressive kingship for as long as Allah wills, then he will remove it when He wills, and then there will be Khilafah upon the Prophetic method”.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Turkey

Press Release

11 Sha’aban 1444 – Friday, 3rd March 2023

No: 11 / 1444

(Translated)