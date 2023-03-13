The Democratic System of Government Has Given Pakistan Nothing but Chaos and Instability. Ensure a Stable and Strong State in Pakistan by Establishing the Khilafah (Caliphate)!

The political unrest and chaos over whether to hold elections early or late, is the latest form of Pakistan’s instability. This problem has been going on for the past several decades. It is mainly due to the democratic system of government itself. Democracy encourages competition between individuals and political parties for power and authority. After every few years, the frenzy of elections heats up the competition over the right to appoint people to important institutions of the state. There is competition over the appointment of the army chief, the Director-General of the ISI, the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice and the Supreme Court judges. Political parties fight each other to determine their favored persons in these institutions. The factions also compete over the federal and provincial ministers, chief ministers, governors, speaker of the house, deputy speaker, public accounts committee, other standing committees and the head of the National Accountability Bureau. Democracy encourages competition for control of the state that destabilizes both the state and society.

A change of government every five years or so makes the entire state dysfunctional. Instability begins before the election year. Then, throughout the government’s tenure, the opposition, and powerful groups connected to them, try to undermine the government. This undermining leads to the government’s failure, in order for the opposition to take power in the next election. This is the case in America and other democratic countries as well. Amidst the instability, the government is busy defending itself and trying to prolong its power. This results in the absence of long-term planning regarding energy, industrialization, food security, self-sufficiency, geo-strategic capacity and international dominance.

Another flaw of democracy is that any incompetent person can become a ruler simply on the basis of his popularity. The incompetent can then approve and adopt laws and policies that harm the interests of the people and the state. This is because in democracy sovereignty lies with the people, whilst in Islam, sovereignty is for the Shariah Law. In Islam, the constitution, laws and policies are determined by the orders and prohibition of Allah (swt) and His Messenger (saw). They cannot be changed even by the Khaleefah himself. So, no popular person or group can harm the interests of the Ummah and its Deen, Islam.

In the Islamic system, the authority is for the elected Khaleefah, after he is appointed through the Bayah. He is bound to rule only by Shariah law. He can delegate a certain authority by appointing an official. He can withdraw the authority by removing anyone he wants. The Khaleefah rules for life on the condition that the Shariah is enforced. This ensures political stability, rather than political tyranny. The Khaleefah implements long-term policies to ensure compliance with the Shariah commands and prohibition. Every political party in the Khilafah holds the Khaleefah accountable based on enjoining the ma’roof and forbidding the munkar. This strengthens the state and corrects deviations. In the Khilafah, political parties do not compete with each other for authority. Instead, they assist the Khaleefah in implementing Islam. They alert the Khaleefah to shortcomings and failures. They ensure that the Khaleefah abides by the implementation of Shariah.

Pakistan is currently standing at the crossroads. It can either gain regional and global dominance by establishing Khilafah or it can become a weak state like Bhutan in front of the Hindu State by remaining under Democracy.

So, O People of Power! Come forth and fulfill your responsibility. Grant Nussrah to Hizb ut Tahrir for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood, which will change the course of this Ummah, inshaa Allah. Allah (swt) said,

(وَيَوْمَئِذٍ يَفْرَحُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ * بِنَصْرِ اللَّهِ)

“And that day the believers will rejoice * In the victory of Allah” [TMQ Surah Ar-Rum 30: 4-5].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

12th March 2023

No: 28 / 1444