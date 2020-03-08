The Decisive Storm is about to Complete its Mission in Yemen

On Monday 02/03/2020, the Houthis announced their takeover of Al-Hazm, the capital of Al-Jawf Governorate. Saudi Arabia did not support fighters enough to block the Houthis’ progress, as reliable sources of Hadi’s forces have indicated through their tweets in their accounts on Twitter, and from within the Battle of Al-Jouf itself.

This event comes after their control in the last period over several fronts and directorates adjacent to the capital Sanaa, towards Marib, where the Naham front flared during the days when the UN envoy Griffiths was in Sana’a and during the presence of European delegations at that time. The front fell after that within days, and the forces loyal to President Hadi announced their tactful withdrawal of 30 km from Naham front towards Ma’rib and Al-Jawf Governorate.

The Houthis took advantage of a great number of weapons and equipment left for them, and the Saudi Air Force did not bomb them or bomb them when they were transporting the weapons, and this suggests that the front with its weapons had been handed over to the Houthis by Saudi Arabia, and it pressed the leaders of forces following Hadi to withdraw. Nothing was left in front of the Houthis except the control of Ma’rib and justifying this by calling it a haven for terrorists, who the Houthis and America join to fight! Therefore, it is in America’s interest that the Houthis expand in these governorates. It is the American interest to eliminate the Islah party and its forces and force it to accept the Houthis and strip it of the military power it possesses, which is also implemented by Saudi Arabia, which is working for to weaken the influence of the British and serve its master America.

Thus the Anglo-American conflict continues in Yemen. However the British agents have fallen prey between the jaws of pliers; with its both sides, Saudi Arabia and the pro-American Houthis, which means enabling Saudi Arabia over the Yemen file with the agreement with the Houthis as America wants that Britain follows and does not dare to confront except through its agents and its political cunningness.

It is not surprising that the Houthis control these fronts and provinces, especially if we know that Saudi Arabia has carried out its Decisive Storm (operation) to save them, and make them look oppressed and involve them in the rule of Yemen as America wants. This is after they almost failed politically after the escape of President Hadi and their expansion in the country without a popular backing. This is what Hizb ut Tahrir said and explained two days after the criminal Decisive Storm (operation) took place, and this is the link of the leaflet for those interested to know more: (http://hizb-ut-tahrir.info/en/index.php/leaflet/hizb-ut-tahrir/7403.html)

O people of Iman (belief) and wisdom, who do you give authority over you to rule you by Islam? Do you give it to someone who takes care of you with insight or to one who deceives and tricks you to throw you in the arms of colonialism with its new face?! Is it not time for you to return to your Lord and referring to the rule of Islam among you?!

The puppet regimes, whether Saudi Arabia, Iran or the Emirates will not avail you as they seek to satisfy their Western colonial masters using you, so where is your Iman and wisdom? It is time for you to bring back the dignity if you are believers, so show this by stopping the fighting and working to bring Islam in ruling and the establishment of its state; Khilafah Rashida (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood, in place of the Republic that you struggle and fight for. Only a state like the state of Muhammad ﷺ can bring reconciliation between you.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Yemen

Thursday, 10th Rajab 1441 AH

05/03/2020 CE

No: HTY- 1441 / 15