The Decision to Raise the Price of the Dollar is the recipe of the World Bank to Achieve its Goals of Increasing Poverty and Crushing the People in Yemen

On Monday, 26/7/2021, a senior official in the government of Maeen Abdul Malik was cited by the Reuter’s report, that he had decided to raise the price of the customs dollar from 250 riyals to 500 riyals, an increase of 100% in an attempt to support the deteriorating public treasury. This does not apply to basic commodities such as flour, sugar, cooking oil, fuel, wheat, rice, milk and medicine, the official said.

The decision of the government of Maeen Abdul-Malik to raise the price of the dollar will overshadow the increase in the prices of imported foodstuffs covered by the decision to raise the price of the dollar, with their quality continuing to decline from what it is now, amid the absence of the actor’s role in terms of specifications and quality control standards.

Raising the price of the dollar to a double is not the decision of the government of Maeen Abdul-Malik, but rather it is a recipe from the World Bank, which has become the other face of neo-colonialism, and the real arm for the plunder of Yemen’s goods and wealth; and its subjugation to control it politically and economically, as the World Bank made the policy of lifting support for oil derivatives and basic food items, in addition to providing conditional loans that do not lead to real development, and a number of capitalist economic treatments that delivers crises. Yemen became a prisoner of its plans aiming to finish off it. Allah (swt) said: ﴿وَلَا يَحِيقُ الْمَكْرُ السَّيِّئُ إِلَّا بِأَهْلِه﴾“But the evil plot does not encompass except its own people” [Fatir: 43].

The existing tax ruling regime in Yemen does not care nor is concerned about people’s affairs as it should, and it is what allowed the World Bank to dominate economically over the lives of people in Yemen, even if they are made poor and even crushed in front of the eyes of those in charge of it.

The economic system in Islam has dealt with all of man’s economic problems through the Shariah rulings emanating from its creed, and he has tackled the problem of poverty, not by increasing production as it is in the capitalist economic system, but by equitable distribution of wealth among people, in which even the poor and the needy are guaranteed to obtain the basic requirements of life. And it developed solutions to prevent the deterioration of banknotes, as it linked them to gold and silver equivalent in dealing, with the ability to exchange banknotes for gold and silver upon request.

O Muslims in the land of Iman (belief) and Hikma (wisdom): The successive governments over you, whether under the former socialist rule, or the current capitalist government, do not care about you and views you as nothing but a means to reach their goals and to give them legitimacy to betray Allah (swt) and His Messenger and betray you by disrupting the rule of Islam.

We in Hizb ut Tahrir possess a purely Islamic project that includes all systems of life: political, economic, social and other, and we invite you to rally around its approach by reading, carrying the call and implementation, and to work with it in its call of restoring the rule of Islam by establishing the second Khilafah Rashida (rightly-guided Caliphate) state on the method of the Prophethood. The Messenger of Allah (saw) said:

«ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ»

“Then there will be Khilafah on the method of Prophethood” narrated by Ahmad from Nu’man bin Bashir (ra).

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ]

“O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life” [Al-Anfal: 24]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Yemen

20 Dhu al-Hijjah 1442 – Friday, 30th July 2021

