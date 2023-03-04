The Danish State Seeks to Criminalize the Call for the Liberation of Palestine

In May 2021, Hizb ut Tahrir / Denmark held a protest in front of the Egyptian embassy in Copenhagen against the Zionist occupation’s continuous crimes against the people of Palestine. I gave a speech at the event calling on all Muslims to call on the Muslim armies in the countries surrounding Palestine to intervene militarily to liberate all of Palestine and end the Zionist occupation.

This has now resulted in the public prosecution bringing charges against me, Elias Lamrabet, media representative of Hizb ut Tahrir Denmark, calling for a prison sentence for violation of §136 no. 1, subsection of the Penal Code, and §81, no. 6; incitement to a criminal act “on the basis of ethnic origin, faith, disability, sexual orientation or the like”.

How the prosecution will pretend that military occupation constitutes an “ethnic origin, faith, disability, sexual orientation or the like” we have yet to get unconvincing answers to.

This case underlines the Danish state’s unconditional support for the brutal Zionist occupation of Palestine, and cannot be perceived as anything other than an official attempt to criminalize the call for the liberation of Palestine. It is a blatant attempt to intimidate Muslims into silence, at a time when all kinds of hate speech and insults to Islam and Muslims are legitimized by reference to “freedom of speech”, which has long since been shown to be just a political instrument.

While the Zionists continue their bloodshed and brutal oppression in Palestine, the Danish state wants Muslims cowed into not even talking about liberation!

It is, however, a hopeless attempt. The jewish entity is a military occupation, and military occupation is ended by military liberation. Like the Crusaders before it, the Zionist occupation will meet its end by the mobilization of an army in the Muslim world.

Hizb ut Tahrir continues unabated, wherever we are, to call for the only real solution for Palestine, which Islam mandates: the total removal of the occupation and the liberation of all of Palestine by military force.

No politically motivated prosecution, no threat or coercion, will prevent us from speaking the truth and standing up for our oppressed brothers and sisters.

Elias Lamrabet

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Denmark

Press Release

9 Sha’aban 1444 – Wednesday, 1st March 2023

No: 04 / 1444