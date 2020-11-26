The CSTO is a Tool of Russia to Maintain its Influence

“On November 19, the 17th meeting of the Military Committee on the development of military cooperation between the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization was held via videoconference.

The challenges and threats to military security in the Caucasian, East European and Central Asian regions of the CSTO collective security were discussed. Presentations were made by the representatives of the General Staffs of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Belarus and the Kyrgyz Republic.

Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov, the Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, informed the members of the Military Committee about the main results of military cooperation of the CSTO member states and the directions of its development in the medium term”- the official web resource of the organization reported. [odkb-csto.org/news]

Comment:

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) was created by Russia immediately after the collapse of the USSR in 1992. The Collective Security Treaty in Tashkent was signed by Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. A year later, the agreement was signed by Azerbaijan, Georgia and Belarus. Over time, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Uzbekistan left the treaty.

This treaty is aimed at preserving Russia’s influence in these countries, since these “independent” states were part of the former USSR, and the Kremlin does not want to lose its controlled territories, which are rich in natural resources and strategically important position. The CSTO allows Russia to be physically present in these republics in the form of military bases, to control the policies of these republics and to plunder natural resources.

For example, in Tajikistan, the 201st Russian military base appeared back in 1945, and is still present there, under the pretext of ensuring security. In Kyrgyzstan, the Kant military base was formed back in 1941. In Kazakhstan, a whole list of Russian military bases can be enumerated. These are the Baikonur Cosmodrome, the Emba training ground, the Balkhash-9 missile and space defense army of the Russian Space Forces, etc.

Quite recently, the presence of an overwhelming military force, an army, one state on the territory of another state meant seizure and colonization. The physical presence of Russian bases in these “independent” republics, under the cover of the CSTO, is the modern colonization of these countries. Whatever they say, that the colonization of countries has stopped, and today there are no colonies, the colonization of countries continues, and will continue.

The CSTO meetings and discussion of the “challenges and threats to military security in the Caucasian, East European and Central Asian regions” which they talk about are aimed at protecting their puppets dictatorial rulers, preserving the influence of the colonialists on these lands, and in particular on the lands of Muslims, and non-admission of Muslims liberation from the shackles of Taghut.

Most of all, the colonialists are worried about the awakening of the Islamic Ummah, the ideological revival of Islam and the embodiment of Islam as a system for the life of a person in society and the state. The desire of Muslims to practice their religion in life, despite the persecution of tyrant-rulers, speaks of the awakening of Muslims from a dream.

By the will of Allah Almighty, no CSTO will help the unfaithful colonizers, not their puppet rulers, to retain power over the Muslims. In the near future, by the will of Allah Almighty and the promise of our beloved Prophet Muhammad ﷺ the Muslims will sweep away all the power of Taghut and their military bases from their lands and the Second Righteous Khilafah (Caliphate) will revive according to the method of Prophethood. Abu Daud Tayalisi derived from Khuzaifa that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ said: «تَكُونُ النُّبُوَّةُ فِيكُمْ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ، ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا، ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ، فَتَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ، ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا، ثُمَّ تَكُونُ مُلْكاً عَاضّاً، فَيَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ يَكُونَ، ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا، ثُمَّ تَكُونُ مُلْكاً جَبْرِيَّةً، فَتَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ، ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا، ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةً عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ نُبُوَّةٍ» ثُمَّ سَكَتَ. “There will be Prophethood for as long as Allah wills it to be, then He will remove it when He wills, then there will be Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Prophetic method and it will be for as long as Allah wills, then He will remove it when He wills, then there will be biting Kingship for as long as Allah Wills, then He will remove it when He wills, then there will be oppressive kingship for as long as Allah wills, then he will remove it when He wills, and then there will be Khilafah upon the Prophetic method” and then he remained silent.”

Eldar Khamzin

Member of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir