The Criminal Coalition Captures the Opportunity to Declare an End to the War in Yemen

On Thursday, 09/04/2020, the Saudi-led war on Yemen coalition announced a temporary unilateral ceasefire of its forces with the Houthis for two weeks, which it said is open to extension. This announcement coincides with the recent calls by the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and his Special Envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, for a halt in fighting in various parts of the world, including Yemen, to confront the spread of the Coronavirus epidemic and prepare for an upcoming round of dialogue.

The Houthis responded to this announcement, as in the past, that a cease-fire alone is not enough while maintaining the land, air, and sea blockade imposed on them since the coalition launched its war against them. As usual, they took the cease-fire on their part as a pretext for continuing the fighting, and coveted more gains on the ground and extend their control over all the territory of northern Yemen. They questioned the seriousness of the coalition initiative, after the statements made by the spokesperson of the coalition forces, Turki al-Malki, that “the opportunity to join all efforts to reach a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in Yemen…” And the Houthis announced, a new initiative from their side, in an attempt to gain time and take control of the city of Marib, supported by America, which it says is harboring terrorists.

On the other hand, the dilapidated legitimacy of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, which is suffering just as its master, Britain, has not shown any objection and it agreed to the coalition’s ceasefire initiative.

The Houthis are aware of the need of the coalition to stop the war on Yemen, after the coalition enabled them to cling to the seat of government, and the Houthis continue to fight to achieve additional gains, after the other side was prevented from achieving similar gains on the ground.

Neither the Houthis, the oppressors, nor Abdrabbuh and his criminal group care about the blood of the people of Yemen, which has been spilled and continue to be spilled in the service of the Kuffar’s schemes in Yemen. The people of Yemen will not enjoy contented life except under the second Khilafah Rashidah (righteous Caliphate) State on the method of the Prophethood that Hizb ut Tahrir works to establish to rule by Islam, unite Muslims countries, and cut off the hands of the Kuffar and their helpers, and on that day, Muslims will rejoice in Allah’s victory.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Yemen

Sunday, 26th Sha’ban 1441 AH

19/04/2020 CE

No: HTY- 1441 / 16