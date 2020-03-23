The COVID-19 Outbreak Reveals the Need for Rulers that turn to Allah for Help and Guidance

The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Pakistan has been rapid partly because the infected are passing on the infection to others, without knowing they have the infection, because the obvious symptoms of the Coronavirus disease often appear late. Although most of those who are infected with COVID-19 will recover fully at home, with most of them only experiencing mild illness, a minority will become severely ill through lung disease, needing extensive medical care in hospital.

Regarding the fear of the outbreak, it must be addressed effectively, to prevent panic buying, unnecessary use of medical services and reduction of immunity to disease through prolonged stress. It is upon the Muslim ruler to issue directives to the government officials, media and Ulema to present the strong Islamic concepts that uniquely create patience in any trial. So, the Muslims must be directed to making Dua (Supplication) to Allah (swt) for relief, giving of Sadqah (Charity) on behalf of the ill and remembering that any harm that is endured will be compensated in the Aakhira. RasulAllah ﷺ said, «مَا يُصِيبُ الْمُسْلِمَ مِنْ نَصَبٍ وَلاَ وَصَبٍ وَلاَ هَمٍّ وَلاَ حُزْنٍ وَلاَ أَذًى وَلاَ غَمٍّ حَتَّى الشَّوْكَةِ يُشَاكُهَا، إِلاَّ كَفَّرَ اللَّهُ بِهَا مِنْ خَطَايَاهُ» “No fatigue, nor disease, nor sorrow, nor sadness, nor hurt, nor distress befalls a Muslim, even if it were the prick he receives from a thorn, but that Allah expiates some of his sins for that.” [Bukhari]. The Muslims must be reminded that the one, true cause (سبب sabab) of death (موت mawt) is the end of the life span (أجل ajl), which is determined by Allah (swt) alone, whilst flu, typhoid, malaria and COVID-19 are just the circumstances (احوال ahwaal) in which death occurs.

Regarding the spread of the disease, the regime was and remains negligent, causing harm. It kept those returning from Iran with the illness, in the same place as those who returned without illness, and then released all of them together to their homes throughout Pakistan, increasing the spread. Not learning its hard lesson, even now the regime is not doing enough to halt the spread from the ill to the healthy. It is upon the Muslim ruler to take the necessary precautions, when the harm (ضرر darar) becomes likely in a preponderant manner (غلبة الظن ghalabat ud-dhan). RasulAllah ﷺ said, «لَا ضَرَرَ وَلَا ضِرَارَ» “There (must be) no harm and no harming.” [Ibn Majah]. And RasulAllah ﷺ said,«لاَ تُورِدُوا المُمْرِضَ عَلَى المُصِحِّ» “Do not put the diseased with the healthy.” [Bukhari]. The Muslims thus ensure the separation of those who are ill, from the ones who are not ill, whilst paying special attention to those whose immunity to disease is weaker, such as the elderly or those who suffer from pre-existing lung diseases, including guiding them about nutrition and exercise.

Regarding the treatment of the severely ill, the neglect of the health care system by the current colonialist system is now tragically obvious in the crisis. The colonialist system ensured that the lion’s share of the budget is spent on interest based debt, rather than looking after the affairs of the people, such as health care. The colonialist system also ensured that Pakistan never developed substantial manufacturing, including life-saving medical equipment, such as ventilators for lung disease.

O Muslims of Pakistan! RasulAllah ﷺ said, «فَالإِمَامُ رَاعٍ، وَهْوَ مَسْئُولٌ عَنْ رَعِيَّتِهِ» “The Imam is a guardian and he is responsible for his charge.” [Bukhari]. Without the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood, we are truly like orphans without a guardian in any crisis. It is upon us all to make Du’a for the passing of the affliction, safety for the healthy, cure for the ill and the restoration of our guardian, the Khilafah, which we lost on 28 Rajab 1342, 99 Hijri years ago. And it is upon us all now to work for the restoration of the ruling by all that Allah (swt) has revealed, so that our weak our protected, our ill provided care and our obedience to Allah (swt) and RasulAllah ﷺ is complete.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Sunday, 27th Rajab 1441 AH

22/03/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 50