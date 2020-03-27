The Coronavirus and the Capitalist System

Covid-19 outbreak has caught the world economy in a critical turbulence. The leading central banks in the world, especially, the Central Bank of America (FED), took a decision to cut interest rates and make monetary expansion as it was in the 2008 crisis. A unique crisis. According to the specialists, there is not any example of the crisis like the corona outbreak in the history of the combined world economy and the effects of the outbreak will put permanent damages in the world economy. (Source: DW, 17.03.2020).

In the last days of December, Covid-19 virus, which was first seen in Wuhan city of China, spread all over the world. From the first days, the virus has shown up, the world media handled the issue from different perspectives. While some said that this is a laboratory virus that was produced by America to weaken China, some scientists said that the RNA structure of the virus is not of laboratory type and it is constantly mutating. Regardless of by whom or how the virus has shown up, as of March 21, 2020, according to the official records “the number of cases of Coronavirus has been 244.523. While the number of people lost their lives was 10031, 86000 recovered by receiving treatment.(Hurriyet.com)”. In the press conference held in Geneva on March 12, Tedros, director-general of the World Health Organization, announced that they named Coronavirus, seen in more than 100 countries in the whole world, as PANDEMIA, that is, a global outbreak. At this stage, America and the whole world, especially the European countries, have been seriously affected by this virus. Without dwelling on the subject, I would like to elaborate some points.

When this virus has first shown up in China, the US-led world media wanted to turn it into an opportunity for them. Aside from how the virus was shown up or how it was produced, they set up a game, but this game they set up turned around like a boomerang and shot them, also. And how!!! The Coronavirus has seriously shaken all regimes, especially, the capitalist Western world. It has lowered the interest rates and the oil price that was kept above fifty dollars by America. As it has had an extremely shocking effect on the world economies, its effect still increasingly continues. The Coronavirus showed that the capitalist system is an extremely weak and instable system. In fact, due to the virus, in America, which is considered as the most powerful economy in the world, by standing for more than half an hour with his assistants, Trump had to persuade the public by telling lies. Because, with no doubt, their system is like a cobweb as our Rabb orders us.مَثَلُ الَّذِينَ اتَّخَذُوا مِن دُونِ اللَّـهِ أَوْلِيَاءَ كَمَثَلِ الْعَنكَبُوتِ اتَّخَذَتْ بَيْتًا وَإِنَّ أَوْهَنَ الْبُيُوتِ لَبَيْتُ الْعَنكَبُوتِ لَوْ كَانُوا يَعْلَمُونَ “The example of those who take allies other than Allah is like that of the spider who takes a home. And indeed, the weakest of homes is the home of the spider, if they only knew.” [Al-‘Ankabut 41] The Coronavirus showed that the traps made by all disbelievers, regardless of their sides, will absolutely fail in front of the power and might of Allah Azza wa Jalla Who is the owner of the Throne. Because Allah has visible and invisible armies on the earth and in the heaven. وَلِلَّـهِ جُنُودُ السَّمَاوَاتِ وَالْأَرْضِ وَكَانَ اللَّـهُ عَزِيزًا حَكِيمًا “And to Allah belong the soldiers of the heavens and the earth. And ever is Allah Exalted in Might and Wise.” [Al Fath: 7]

Those who try to put fear and despair into the Muslims’ heart and gravitate to the disbelievers, especially, to America, as they have power, they can control everything from the sky and they have light and heavy weapons must look now who is the real owner of the power. Because this virus has left all the world helpless although they set forth all kinds of cooperation and have the most advanced technologies and this virus has turned into an “uncontrolled power”.

This virus must be perceived as a great opportunity and warning for the Muslims all over the world. It must be considered as a great opportunity because the virus, that is impossible to see, has broken the back of the infidelity system and shown how much weak and powerless they are and they are made of carton. Therefore, Muslims should work with all their strengths to bring back Allah’s religion, the Caliphate that was collapsed 99 years ago, without fearing of condemnation of any condemnatory except Allah Azza wa Jalla. Undoubtedly that promissory of Allah is truth and we hope that the situation we are in is just the time for it. Lastly, in an authentic hadith narrated by Muslim in Kitab Al-Imara, Rasulullah ﷺ said: «إِنَّهُ لَمْ يَكُنْ نَبِيٌّ قَبْلِي إِلَّا كَانَ حَقًّا عَلَيْهِ أَنْ يَدُلَّ أُمَّتَهُ عَلَى خَيْرِ مَا يَعْلَمُهُ لَهُمْ وَيُنْذِرَهُمْ شَرَّ مَا يَعْلَمُهُ لَهُمْ وَإِنَّ أُمَّتَكُمْ هَذِهِ جُعِلَ عَافِيَتُهَا فِي أَوَّلِهَا وَسَيُصِيبُ آخِرَهَا بَلَاءٌ وَأُمُورٌ تُنْكِرُونَهَا وَتَجِيءُ فِتْنَةٌ فَيُرَقِّقُ بَعْضُهَا بَعْضًا وَتَجِيءُ الْفِتْنَةُ فَيَقُولُ الْمُؤْمِنُ هَذِهِ مُهْلِكَتِي ثُمَّ تَنْكَشِفُ وَتَجِيءُ الْفِتْنَةُ فَيَقُولُ الْمُؤْمِنُ هَذِهِ هَذِهِ فَمَنْ أَحَبَّ أَنْ يُزَحْزَحَ عَنْ النَّارِ وَيُدْخَلَ الْجَنَّةَ فَلْتَأْتِهِ مَنِيَّتُهُ وَهُوَ يُؤْمِنُ بِاللَّهِ وَالْيَوْمِ الْآخِرِ وَلْيَأْتِ إِلَى النَّاسِ الَّذِي يُحِبُّ أَنْ يُؤْتَى إِلَيْهِ وَمَنْ بَايَعَ إِمَامًا فَأَعْطَاهُ صَفْقَةَ يَدِهِ وَثَمَرَةَ قَلْبِهِ فَلْيُطِعْهُ إِنْ اسْتَطَاعَ فَإِنْ جَاءَ آخَرُ يُنَازِعُهُ فَاضْرِبُوا عُنُقَ الْآخَرِ» “It was the duty of every Prophet that has gone before me to guide his followers to what he knew was good for them and warn them against what he knew was bad for them; but this Umma of yours has its days of peace and (security) in the beginning of its career, and in the last phase of its existence it will be afflicted with trials and with things disagreeable to you. (In this phase of the Umma), there will be tremendous trials one after the other, each making the previous one dwindle into insignificance. When they would be afflicted with a trial, the believer would say: This is going to bring about my destruction. When at (the trial) is over, they would be afflicted with another trial, and the believer would say: This surely is going to be my end. Whoever wishes to be delivered from the fire and enter the garden should die with faith in Allah and the Last Day and should treat the people as he wishes to be treated by them. He who swears allegiance to a Caliph should give him the piedge of his hand and the sincerity of his heart (i. e. submit to him both outwardly as well as inwardly). He should obey him to the best of his capacity. If another man comes forward (as a claimant to Caliphate), disputing his authority, they (the Muslims) should behead the latter.”

Muhammed Hanefi Yağmur

