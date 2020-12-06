The Continued Betrayal of the Transitional Government in Normalization with the Jewish Entity!

The American New York Times revealed that arrangements are being made at the White House for the signing of a peace agreement between Sudan and the Jewish entity this December, after the US Congress passed a decision to remove Sudan from the terrorist list. In order to cover his betrayal, al-Burhan required the Congress to pass the Sovereign Immunity Act, and this talk was a matter of throwing ash in the eyes, as the same newspaper confirmed that the content of the telephone conversation between al-Burhan and Pompeo discussed arrangements for the signing ceremony.

The rulers of Sudan have made us accustomed to concessions and bargains in the vital issues of the Ummah, with America that masters in providing more conditions and instructions to achieve its agenda and interests, so how can a Muslim ruler give up sanctities and endanger his country’s security on the condition of passing a law that can be amended and changed according to the moods and whims of American politicians? American laws are subject to change, as America is a capitalist colonial country, and it does not harm it if it breaks its promises and untwist its spun thread. It broke promises after promises with Al-Bashir until it threw him in prison humiliated, so whenever al-Bashir committed a crime and betrayal, it asked him to do another one. And here it is doing the same thing with al-Burhan, it imposes on him normalization with the Jewish entity in exchange for removing Sudan from its blacklist.

America has been blackmailing these puppet governments, for it was linking the removal of Sudan’s name from the list with the secession of the south, then with the sponsorship of its monstrous state that it had established in the south, and then with forcing the Bashir government to participate in America’s dirty wars in the world against Islam and its people in the name of war against the so-called “terrorism…”.

Then America demanded Al-Bashir to change some laws based on Sharia, and when the transitional government came, the American administration required Sudan to pay $70 million in compensation to the families of the victims of the bombings of the destroyer Cole, and $335 million to the families of the victims of the Washington embassies in Kenya and Tanzania. And when the transitional government succumbed and subjugated, America ordered it to normalize with the Jewish entity, the enemy that usurped the land of Israa and Mi’raj, and whenever these insignificant governments make concessions, America salivates to ask for more unjust conditions, and here it is promising and wishing them to issue immunity from the US Congress in exchange for progress in normalization with the monstrous Jewish entity. Allah (swt) says: يَعِدُهُمْ وَيُمَنِّيهِمْ وَمَا يَعِدُهُمُ الشَّيْطَانُ إِلَّا غُرُوراً “Satan promises them and arouses desire in them. But Satan does not promise them except delusion.” [Surah An-Nisaa: 120].

We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan, we have always kept warning against these treacherous governments that collude with the enemies in selling the country and humiliating the people, and facts have proven that there is no dignity and no state that cuts the hand of the greedy enemies, except the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) state on the method of Prophethood, which is the promise of Allah Almighty and the glad-tiding of the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ. Allah (swt) says: وَعَدَ اللَّهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مِنكُمْ وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ لَيَسْتَخْلِفَنَّهُمْ فِي الْأَرْضِ كَمَا اسْتَخْلَفَ الَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ وَلَيُمَكِّنَنَّ لَهُمْ دِينَهُمُ الَّذِي ارْتَضَىٰ لَهُمْ وَلَيُبَدِّلَنَّهُم مِّن بَعْدِ خَوْفِهِمْ أَمْناً “Allah has promised those who have believed among you and done righteous deeds that He will surely grant them succession [to authority] upon the earth just as He granted it to those before them and that He will surely establish for them [therein] their religion which He has preferred for them and that He will surely substitute for them, after their fear, security” [An-Nur: 55].

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Thursday, 18th Rabii’ II 1442 AH

03/12/2020 CE

No: HTS 1442 / 34