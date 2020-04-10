The Conclusion of the Campaign:  “Islam Protects the Family, Generations and Society”

With a closing program held online, on Saturday 28/3/ 2020, the campaign “Islam Protects the Family, Generations and Society” that we launched on 21/1/2020, reached its end early due to the measures taken for the Coronavirus epidemic. The closing program was attended by 21 participants (5 in the studio, 15 via livestream), from academics, writers, and representatives of civil organizations. At the end of the meeting, the final statement of the campaign “Islam Protects the Family, Generations and Society” was read, and the following matters were emphasized:

The family is definitely the cornerstone of society, and our children shape our future. The protection of the family, generations and society from all the erroneous ideas, behaviour and practices is certainly achieved in a society that implements the rules of Islam fairly, and carries its message to the world. Whenever the protection of the man and the woman is achieved, as the two parties constituting the marriage, that establish the family, and the children are protected as the fruit of the marriage, and their bonding to Islam is strengthened, the society will be strong and coherent. However when the marriage is corrupted, the man’s relationship with the woman is corrupted, the family relations are corrupt, the lineages and the kinship corrupt; the weak and fragile society becomes and it collapses at the first shock. The scene of the Coronavirus epidemic that pervades the world, standing before us today, to reaffirm once again the vital importance of cooperation and community solidarity.

We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Turkey launched a campaign entitled “Islam Protects the Family, Generations and Society” on 21/1/2020, during which we held 29 seminars and lectures in many different Turkish cities. And we canceled 26 lectures and seminars due to the Coronavirus epidemic. In the context of the campaign’s theme, we contacted those parties who, we believe, shared the same concern in the issue of protecting the family from civil organizations, political parties, mayors, directors of official bodies, writers, and media representatives, and we exchanged advice and opinions on radical solutions, discussed the objectives of the campaign, and asked for their support. In this context, we carried out 547 visits, distributed 55,000 copies of a booklet we prepared on this topic, and launched a campaign to collect signatures online to abolish the “Istanbul Convention and Law No. 6284”, and we obtained the support and signature of 110,000 people.

We thank Allah (swt) that we have received support and aid from the many good segments, and we thank all those who participated and opened their doors to us and contributed to the campaign with us and responded to our call, from representatives of civil organizations, people of opinion, writers, academics, professors and honourable Sheikhs, and all Muslims who helped in this campaign, may Allah be pleased About them all.

We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Turkey reiterate and say: We work with Muslims to protect the family, generations and society. Although our campaign “Islam Protects the Family, Generations and Society” has come to an end, the problem has not yet been solved. The only correct solution, undoubtedly, is that Islam prevails in all aspects of our lives; and until this is achieved, we will continue in our work tirelessly and without interruption, and Islam will return to this country with the help of Allah (swt) again, restoring security, safety and health to the world under the shade of the Khilafah Rashida (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood, raising the Raya (banner) of the Messenger ﷺ high, with the permission of Allah. We put our effort and work and the glorified strengthened victory is from Allah (swt).

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Turkey

Friday, 10th Sha’ban 1441 AH

03/04/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 12