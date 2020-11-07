The Clash Of Civilizations between Islam and the West is Real

The Muslim Ummah must embrace this clash of ideology

‘We are in a war against an enemy that is both inside and outside, We are in a war against Islamist Ideology’ French minister says country must brace itself for attacks fueled by ‘Islamist ideology’ [WIO News; 30 Oct 2020]

Comment:

Last month French paper Charlie Hebdo reprinted controversial cartoons of Prophet Muhammad ﷺ. The Charlie Hebdo director Laurent “Riss” Sourisseau wrote in the latest edition of the magazine “We will never live down. We will never give up”. The Honor of Prophet ﷺ was targeted by European colonialists to set an example for the world. French president, French courts, French politicians, French and western public and International technology companies supported Charlie Hebdo on its blasphemy attempts. The slogan ‘Je Suis Charlie’ was raised all over the Western world. Recently, French teacher Sameul paty was killed on 16th Oct 2020 by an 18-year-old Chechen Muslim Abdullah Anzorov for showing blasphemous cartoons in a class while teaching “Freedom of Speech”. France’s President Immanuel Macron attended his memorial service and said “He was killed precisely because he incarnated the Republic…. He was killed because the Islamist want our future. They know that with quiet heroes like him, they will never have it… (France) will not give up the cartoons” and subsequently Legion d’ Honneur, France highest honor was awarded to Sameul Paty. Following these events, French Minister Gerald Darmanin told, “We are in a war against an enemy that is both inside and outside, we are in a war against Islamist Ideology.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a speech on 2nd Oct 2020, “The problem is this ideology, which claims that its own laws are superior to the Republic’s. I’m asking every citizen, of all religions and none, to abide wholeheartedly by all the Republic’s laws. And in this radical Islamism – since this is at the heart of the matter let’s talk about it and name it – a proclaimed, publicized desire, a systematic way of organizing things to contravene the Republic’s laws and create a parallel order, establish other values, develop another way of organizing society which is initially separatist, but whose ultimate goal is to take it over completely. And this is gradually resulting in the rejection of the freedom of expression, freedom of conscience and the right to blaspheme, and in us becoming insidiously radicalized. Sometimes this goes as far as going and waging jihad.”

This shows us the clash between two ways of life and two political ideas seeking two very different goals. Western ideology is built on the ideas of separation of religion and the state, and celebrating the freedom as a way of life with freedom of speech, freedom of ownership, freedom of belief, and personal freedom. The Islamic way of life is built on the idea of Submission to Allah, His Messenger ﷺ, and the divine Shariah law revealed by Him and brought to us by our beloved Prophet Muhammad ﷺ. وَمَا خَلَقْتُ ٱلْجِنَّ وَٱلْإِنسَ إِلَّا لِيَعْبُدُونِ “And I did not create the jinn and mankind except to worship me” [Surah Adh-Dhariyaat, 51:56]

The West uses various means and tools for the clash of ideology with Islam. Instead of showing the West, the Intellectual Leadership of Islam, the Muslim world’s refusal of embracing the clash of ideology and compromising with acceptance of the secular political philosophy of Democracy that gives rights of legislation to man and holds human mind as sovereign and source of law, the secular state, International law and International community and, the Muslim rulers steeped in the Western ways and implementing what their master demands from them, are paving the way for the West to maintain their dominance over the world, despite the failure of their ideology in solving the issues of mankind and only resulting in the oppression and misery of humankind and intellectual decline of mankind.

The Clash of Ideologies: The way forward for Muslims

The Muslim Ummah must embrace this clash of ideologies and reject all the attempts seeking a compromise between Western and Islamic way of life. The Muslim Ummah as a Dawah carrier must assert the Islamic ideology and its Intellectual Leadership in providing solutions to problems and issues of humankind and restoring justice and peace. The Muslim Ummah must strive hard in the methodology of Prophet Muhammad ﷺ to bring back Islam to power as an ideology by restoring the mighty Islamic State, the Khilafah (Caliphate). Through the power of this state, the Muslim Ummah will protect the Islamic sanctities, like how Sultan Abdul Hameed II did in the past and through this very Islamic State, all the Sharia’ of Allah (swt) shall be implemented and the message of Islam will be carried to the whole world through Dawah and Jihad.

كُنتُمْ خَيْرَ أُمَّةٍ أُخْرِجَتْ لِلنَّاسِ تَأْمُرُونَ بِٱلْمَعْرُوفِ وَتَنْهَوْنَ عَنِ ٱلْمُنكَرِ وَتُؤْمِنُونَ بِٱللَّهِ وَلَوْ ءَامَنَ أَهْلُ ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ لَكَانَ خَيْرًۭا لَّهُم مِّنْهُمُ ٱلْمُؤْمِنُونَ وَأَكْثَرُهُمُ ٱلْفَـٰسِقُونَ

“You are the best nation produced [as an example] for mankind. You enjoin what is right and forbid what is wrong and believe in Allah. If only the People of the Scripture had believed, it would have been better for them. Among them are believers, but most of them are defiantly disobedient.” [Surah Ale-‘Imran 3:110]

Hameed Bin Ahmad