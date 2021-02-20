The Centenary of the Destruction of the Khilafah (Caliphate) is a Sad Memory that Inspires Motivation to Overcome It

In these days of the month of Rajab al-Khair we pass through a sad and painful memory of a great affliction that befell the Islamic Ummah, that knocked it down for a hundred years and paralyzed it with all signs of sickness and fatigue. After that great affliction changed the position of the Islamic Ummah from holding a place of high rank at the forefront of nations into divided subordinate statelets at the tail of nations. Its sons were stricken by poverty, indignity and weakness, the humiliations of people and the evil of creation overtook them, their lands were occupied, their dignity has been trampled on and their blood was shed. Images and scenes of sadness and tragedies have become daily news in their lives.

That painful memory is the memory of the demolition of the Uthmani Khilafah (Ottoman Caliphate) on the twenty-eighth of Rajab, 1342 AH, after which the Muslim lands, and at the top of that was the blessed land of Palestine, were occupied. The Jews usurped it and established their entity on it, corruption was spread on it defiling the first Muslim Qiblah and oppressing its people, and established their arm in it that they called the Palestinian Authority PA); which became its spearhead in oppressing the people of Palestine, fighting their Deen and attacking their sanctities. Afterwards they started talking about crumbs of the land and illusions of sovereignty in exchange for comprehensive normalization and full recognition of the occupation and its crimes in the Blessed Land of Palestine.

What was more important than all the humiliation, shame, and calamities that befell the Muslims as a result of the demolition of the Islamic state, is the absence of the law of Allah from the rule, so the sovereignty belonged to Taghoot (falsehood) and the Sultan (authority) belonged to the occupation and colonialism and their tools, the reassurance of the Muslims vanished and their lives was disturbed. What brought tears to the trees and stones: in Ash-Sham, Egypt, Yemen, Iraq and Libya, Africa, Burma, East Turkestan, Afghanistan and Chechnya, and all Muslim countries. The calamities of this world like poverty, destitution and torment befell them.

In these virtuous days of the month of Rajab, we remember this painful memory that has reached hundred years, in order to motivate the people, and make our voice reach every sincere and protective person, among the Muslims in general and among the people of power and protection, so that they rise with us towards making it a memory from the past, by establishing the second Khilafah Rashida (rightly guided Caliphate) On the method of prophethood. We are all confident in the victory from Allah Al-Qawi Al-Jabbar, and have hope in the Islamic Ummah and its righteous sons. We have chosen for this the slogan: “Upon the Centenary of the Destruction of the Khilafah… O Muslims, Establish It!”

Asking Allah to accomplish what we are unable to do, and to guide our people and the people of power and protection in them to the path of victory for the believers and establishing the Shariah of Allah (swt), Allah (swt) says:

[إِنَّا لَنَنصُرُ رُسُلَنَا وَالَّذِينَ آمَنُوا فِي الْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا وَيَوْمَ يَقُومُ الْأَشْهَادُ]

“Indeed, We will support Our messengers and those who believe during the life of this world and on the Day when the witnesses will stand” [Ghafir: 51].

