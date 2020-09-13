The Catastrophic Explosion Exposed the Obscure Reality!

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

Two weeks have passed since the catastrophic explosion which shook the capital Beirut, on 4/8/2020 CE. Lebanon witnessed a frantic international movement at the political, international and regional levels, represented by a quick visit – two days after the explosion – by the French President Emmanuel Macron, followed by a call between the American President Trump and Lebanese President Michel Aoun. Then the visit of US Under Secretary of State David Hale followed, which was permeated with visits by Turkish Vice President Fuad Aktay and Iranian Foreign Minister Muhammad Javad Zarif.

It became clear from the political movement after the explosion that investing in the event is the main theme for all these movements. This is the political customary practice of the major countries. If they do not create the event, they will work to invest it.

France, dreaming about the return of its wide political influence in Lebanon, rushed to Lebanon hoping to benefit from the event; like its benefit from the killing of Rafik Hariri in 2005. As Europe in general and France in particular were able, at that time, to put pressure to remove the Syrian regime’s military and its intelligence services from Lebanon. This may be the second opportunity, in the year 2020, to try to influence an important part of the influence of the Syrian and Iranian regime, which is represented by Iran’s party, especially with America’s foreign policy affected by some confusion, due to the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic and racism recently, which France may see that it resembles the confused conditions of America when it interfered in Iraq in isolation from the United Nations and Europe, and the loyalties in Saudi Arabia during the presence of King Abdullah and its weakness in terms of its relationship with America, at that time.

As for America, which extends its influence in Lebanon, which has drawn up the presidential, governmental and parliamentary formations in Lebanon over many years, and extended its influence in Lebanon through regional countries such as Saudi Arabia, Syria and Iran, increasing the role of this and reduces the role of that, it makes parties conflict with each other, then sits them at the same table, when it wants, but rather it brings its opponents from European agents in Lebanon and sits them through policy of appeal and intimidation, and divides for them from their share of the Lebanese cake, from what they agree on with their masters … This America is today seeking to redraw Iran’s role in line with its new policies related to the region and the world, and it is practicing on Iran more pressure to unilaterally sign the nuclear agreement with it, and perhaps this will be reflected in Lebanon in redrawing the Iranian party’s role in Lebanon in a way that suits its policies and its agreement with the masters of the Iranian party in Tehran.

Therefore, the interests of the kaffir colonial West, represented by America and France, met here. France met with all the parties in Lebanon at one table, in a scene that America could not openly practice … they consented on a government of the class and the corrupt political center itself, with apparently different names: a national unity government offered by France and a neutral government offered by America; They tacitly agree to reformulate the form of corruption and administrations, for what awaits Lebanon in terms of oil and gas wealth on its shores.

As for Macron’s fanfare – a pact change and a new political contract – which nothing materializes from it, as is the custom of France’s foreign policy, which loves public confrontation because it likes to show its greatness and always works to confirm it, although it does not master political maneuvers, and often acts with a loud and noisy voice, but with a little action achieved. It provides services to others more than itself, until the famous proverb has become a subject of jokes and mockery of this policy: (Britain fights until the last French soldier). In addition to France’s desire to add some political luster to its presence in the centenary of the founding of the Lebanese entity on 1/9/2020 CE, and the renewal of its pride by establishing this entity as a francophone cultural heritage, as it like to describe its old colonies!

And we will not forget the role of America’s servants in the region and its two policemen, Turkey and Iran, who rushed to offer their services in Lebanon, as proof of the existence of regional roles that France cannot overcome. Frankly, as Turkey expressed in the words of its President Erdogan, when he described France as a colonialist, or implicitly, as Iran also expressed in the words of its Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, when he spoke of not accepting the blackmail of Lebanon in exchange for some aid.

As for the movement of French, British and American military units in the eastern Mediterranean region, and in front of the Lebanese coast, for aid and relief, perhaps some of its goals were what appeared in Macron’s tweet on Twitter: “I spoke to US President Donald Trump about the situation in the eastern Mediterranean, Libya and Lebanon; we share the same views, peace and security in the region is in our common interest, and we will support them.” Note, that the main military pieces were concentrated in the bases of Greece and Greek Cyprus, and some of the Jewish entity’s planes joined them.

O our people in distress in Lebanon, the explosion exposed the obscure reality, this is your situation today:

An explosive storm took place that was expected to strike the centers of these politicians, so they would not stay for an hour in their positions, and be able to declare and appear in front of the people, however they remain in their positions as you can see! Especially the leaders of different parties, who are the warlords, and the lords of sectarianism and quotas, who led the country with unprecedented corruption, which lead to the catastrophic explosion because of the power of the corrupt and the beneficiaries over the port, but rather over the country … and an international movement from America and France and their men, who are sitting and asking for demands from the corrupt authority itself, to create a government, whatever its name and description is, from the corrupt political class itself. These masters prevent any action that brings change, even if it is a pointless patchwork, such as dissolving the House of Representatives or early parliamentary elections, which when Diab uttered and requested it, his government was soon removed, not after a two-month opportunity as he said, but after two days of his demand, because this does not suit the masters in America, and the followers of the masters in Lebanon!

O our people in distress in Lebanon, shake off the dust of the explosion from your shoulders. But with it shake off the dirt and abomination of this political corrupt class and do not accept any answer that includes them. Hizb ut Tahrir in Lebanon, while it asks you to do so, it is trying to remove the cover of patchwork solutions from your eyes, enlightening your path for the complete radical change that it adopts, so that Lebanon falls back in line with Ash-Sham and the Muslim countries, in a system that holds the corrupt accountable without relentlessness or hesitation, regardless of who is the one committing the corruption. The Messenger of Allah ﷺ said: «أَيُّهَا النَّاسُ إِنَّـمَا أَهْلَكَ الَّذِينَ قَبْلَكُمْ أَنَّـهُمْ كَانُوا إِذَا سَرَقَ فِيهِمُ الشَّرِيفُ تَرَكُوهُ، وَإِذَا سَرَقَ فِيهِمُ الضَّعِيفُ أَقَامُوا عَلَيْهِ الْـحَدَّ، وَايْمُ اللهِ، لَوْ أَنَّ فَاطِمَةَ بِنْتَ مُحَمَّدٍ سَرَقَتْ لَقَطَعْتُ يَدَهَا» “O people, those who have gone before you were destroyed, because if any one of high rank committed theft amongst them, they spared him; and it anyone of low rank committed theft, they inflicted the prescribed punishment upon him. By Allah, if Fatima, daughter of Muhammad, were to steal, I would have her hand cut off.”

And a caring political system that makes the position of government a position of responsibility rather than that of honour, the Messenger of Allah ﷺ said: «ما مِن رجُلٍ يَلي أمرَ عشرةٍ فما فوقَ ذلك؛ إلَّا أتاه اللهُ – عزَّ وجلَّ – مَغلولا يومَ القيامةِ يدُه إلى عنقِه: فكَّه برُّه، أو أوبقَه إثـمُهُ: أوَّلُها ملامةٌ، وأوسطُها ندامةٌ، وآخرُها خزيٌ يومَ القيامةِ» “Any man given the guardianship over ten (people) or more. Allah – may He be glorified and exalted – will bring him on the Day of Resurrection, his hand handcuffed to his neck: his justice will unshackle him, or his sin will keep him shackled: the beginning (of guardianship) is blame, and the middle of it is remorse, and the last of it is shame on the Day of Resurrection.”

And a divine economic system that prohibits usury, that is calling for war from Allah (swt) and His Messenger ﷺ, Allah (swt) said: يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللَّهَ وَذَرُوا مَا بَقِيَ مِنَ الرِّبَا إِنْ كُنتُمْ مُؤْمِنِينَ * فَإِنْ لَمْ تَفْعَلُوا فَأْذَنُوا بِحَرْبٍ مِنَ اللَّهِ وَرَسُولِهِ “O you who have believed, fear Allah and give up what remains [due to you] of interest, if you should be believers * And if you do not, then be informed of a war [against you] from Allah and His Messenger” [Al-Baraqa: 278-279].

Hizb ut Tahrir in Lebanon renews its call to you to work with it on the path of radical change, which guarantees the return of Lebanon to its origin, a country of the Muslims in the state of Islam, the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the method of prophethood, in which the Muslim and non-Muslim lived in a comfortable life that was not burdened by crises, debts, killing and devastation, as is the case with these systems in which we live …

أَلَمْ يَأْنِ لِلَّذِينَ آمَنُوا أَن تَخْشَعَ قُلُوبُهُمْ لِذِكْرِ اللَّهِ وَمَا نَزَلَ مِنَ الْـحَـقِّ وَلَا يَكُونُوا كَالَّذِينَ أُوتُوا الْكِتَابَ مِن قَبْلُ فَطَالَ عَلَيْهِمُ الْأَمَدُ فَقَسَتْ قُلُوبُهُمْ وَكَثِيرٌ مِّنْهُمْ فَاسِقُونَ

“Has the time not come for those who have believed that their hearts should become humbly submissive at the remembrance of Allah and what has come down of the truth? And let them not be like those who were given the Scripture before, and a long period passed over them, so their hearts hardened; and many of them are defiantly disobedient.” [Al-Hadid: 16]

Hizb ut Tahrir Wilayah Lebanon

29 Dhul Hijjah 1441 AH

19/8/2020 CE