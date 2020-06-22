The Campaign to Defend Rights of Detainees and Against Abduction

Due to the fact that three activists of Hizb ut Tahrir Tanzania (Ust. Ramadhan Moshi Kakoso, Wazir Suleiman Mkaliaganda and Omar Salum Bumbo) are being held without trial or bail for more than two years, the same circumstances being encountered include other detainees among Muslims scholars of the Uamsho organization who are also being held for more than seven years now, plus many other detainees (Muslims and non-Muslims) victimised with the similar fate, Hizb ut Tahrir / Tanzania would like to announce the launching of a special campaign defending their rights.

The campaign will officially commence on 19 June 2020 to 24 July 2020 having the following aspects:

1- Objectives of the campaign:

a. General objective

To protest and speak up against the following:

Detainees being held without trial Suspects being deprived right to bail An indefinite period in adducement of evidence Existence of abduction Terrorist Act



b. Specific objective

To raise our voice so that our activists should be given proper and just legal proceeding enabling their case being heard, granted bail or being set free.



2- Areas of the campaign:

Islamic public talks in various places.

Writing articles, live programs, video clips etc. via social networks such as: Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, websites etc.

Urging media outlets such as TVs, Radio, Newspapers to publicize widely and highlighting this campaign.

To publicize this campaign and mobilising others for their full participation, such as: lawyers, intellectuals, human right activists, Muslim scholars, Imams of Mosques, Muslim preachers, Muslim teachers, journalists, politicians, thinkers and general public.

Also to mobilize civil societies especially those dealing with human rights to publicize and participate in this campaign.

3- Slogan of the campaign

“It is oppression under the law to detain without trial, deprived of bail, indefinite time in adducing of evidence and abduction”

We hope that everyone in society will fully participate and engage in this noble campaign, since its agenda encompasses everyone in a religious or humanitarian aspect.

Masoud Msellem

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Tanzania

Hashtags

#StopOppressiveLawsAndAbduction (English)

#KomeshaUkandamizajiWaKisheriaNaUtekaji (Swahili)