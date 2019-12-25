The British Ambassador, a Vanguard Colonial Vampire, Roaming the Country, Is Tunisia Devoid of its Men?!!

Britain, the colonial country, sent an “ambassador” to roam all around the country; planning, programming and making policies; she breaks into parliament and meets with its speaker, Rashid Ghannouchi (who spent a long time in London harbouring it), then flies to Kebili in the far south to stay there for two whole days, why? What is an ambassador doing in our country? Isn’t the work of ambassadors normally is to look after the affairs of their country’s community? Where is the British community in Kebili, the largest state in Tunisia, and in which lies one of the most important repositories of wealth? Or where is the community in Bardo, where Parliament is (the presidential headquarters and the origin of power)?!

British Ambassador to Tunisia Louisa de Souza went to Kebili for two full days, 18 and 19 December 2019, and was greeted by the Wali of Kebili Sami al-Ghabi, the mayors of the tribes of Kebili, Duz, Rajim Maatouq, the regional directors of tourism, culture, agriculture and development, and the head of the regional union for industry, trade and traditional industries, who all lined up at the State’s headquarters (which is supposed to be presidential headquarters), she was welcomed by them and raised her as a “ruler” who’s informed of the country’s secrets and capabilities. However, the ambassador is not satisfied with this meeting, but moves to the municipality headquarters, presiding over a council attended by the mayor Ahmed Yaqoub and his first assistant Nabiha Mrabet, and the rest of the members of the Municipal Council as well as a group of representatives of associations in the region and those interested in environmental affairs, and a discussion took place around almost the same points, so that it seemed as if it were internal demands of the entity, that is, a group of employees seeking the help of their actual ruler to take care of the entity.

Then, the governor of Kebili and the mayor and those with them claim that, in doing this, they seek to develop future relations and cooperation between Kebili entity and public and private institutions in Britain through:

– Conclude partnership and twinning agreements between the provincial council and the state’s municipalities with their British counterparts.

– The importance of focusing a branch of the British Council, to be based in Kebili and its areas of intervention in the southern states.

– Inviting British investors to create projects in Kebili for the manufacturing industries of dates and renewable energies sector.

Is this not a British invasion of the largest state in Tunisia? It did not cost Britain armies, weapons, or equipment, it only cost them transportation costs and the rest is paid by Tunisian employees. So is there a state in Tunisia?

We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Tunisia reject this visit and this disregard for the country and its leadership, and we stress the following facts:

1) Britain is a colonial state, and it is indeed one of the most hostile countries to Muslims. It is they who destroyed their state in 1924, and it is the one who tore our lands in the most evil way, and it is the one that instilled the criminal Jewish entity in Palestine, and it to this day supports it with money and arms to kill Muslims.

2) Britain is a vampire sucking the blood of people, it is only good at looting, planning plots and enslaving people. It sent its ambassador – as it sent other ambassadors in its spheres of influence – only to resolve its financial and economic crises, and this explains the contagious agreements signed by the British ambassador wherever she lands or travels in her tours in all regions of the country of Tunisia, which are binding agreements for Tunisia, linking them to Britain and making Tunisia and the sons of Tunisia in the service of Britain and its companies, in exchange for a few projects that they claim to be investments, in which the Tunisian regime, who is overwhelmed with debts and mortgages abroad, does not appear to be the one who determines the priorities and areas of this “investment”.

To those who call themselves rulers, but they are not rulers, to those who have accepted slavery and humiliation:

We have always asked you, and we repeat our question to you today: Were your eyes blinded to the colonial British ambassador, who left everything in the country defiled?! This is not an ambassador, but a general resident who acts as a ruler, directs you, and you follow her orders from the head of the system to the youngest employee in it, then you claim to be elected!

To our people in Tunisia, the descendants of Mujahideen and heroes:

These are the rulers in your country, they claim that you had elected them, they lost the trust (amanah) and sold the land and the people in your name, and they sought pride in a colonial Kaffir and a lurking crusader enemy who observes towards us neither pact nor honour. Allah (swt) says: أَيَبْتَغُونَ عِنْدَهُمُ الْعِزَّةَ فَإِنَّ الْعِزَّةَ لِلَّهِ جَمِيعاً “Is it honour they seek among them? Nay,- all honour is with Allah.” [An-Nisa’:139]

The eradication of colonialism is a necessity required by a decent life and an obligation by the law of our Lord, the Wise, the Knower, and the caller of Allah calls on you to support His religion, for indeed, in Islam and the rightly guided caliphate is your honour وَلِلَّهِ الْعِزَّةُ وَلِرَسُولِهِ وَلِلْمُؤْمِنِينَ وَلَكِنَّ الْمُنَافِقِينَ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ “Honour belongs to Allah and His Messenger, and to the Believers; but the Hypocrites know not.” [Al-Munafiqun: 8]

وَللهِ عَاقِبَةُ الأُمُورِ

“With Allah rests the end (and decision) of (all) affairs.” [Al-Hajj: 41]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Thursday, 22nd Rabii’ II 1441 AH

19/12/2019 CE

Issue No.: 1441 / 19