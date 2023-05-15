The Blood of the Martyrs Will Not Be Avenged Except by Eradicating the Jewish Entity

Statistics published by the Ministry of Health in Gaza on Thursday afternoon showed that most of the victims of the continuous Jewish aggression on the Gaza Strip since dawn on Tuesday are children, women and the elderly. The total number of martyrs who died as a result of this aggression has reached 25, while the number of wounded has reached 76.

According to the statistics, 11 of the total martyrs were children, women, and the elderly (6 children, 3 women, and two elderly people). As for the wounded, more than half (40 out of the 76 wounded) were children, women, and the elderly (24 children, 13 women, and three elderly people over the age of 60).

In addition to this is the destruction and severe damage to dozens of homes and facilities that were bombed by the occupation during its continuous aggression on the Gaza Strip for the third day in a row.

The first victims of this aggression were 4 children and 6 women who were treacherously killed while asleep when the Jewish warplanes attacked three safe residential homes, at 2:00 am on Tuesday. It targeted them with a series of simultaneous raids, thus claiming the lives of 13 martyrs. Among those targeted were 3 leaders of the al-Quds Brigades, the military arm of the Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine.

This brutal aggression and heinous crime is not the first by the Jewish entity, and it will not be the last. Since the beginning of this year, before this latest aggression, 123 Palestinians have been martyred, including women and children. And the rulers of the Muslims continue in their transgression and negligence. Each of them is eager to gain the approval of the Jews and to protect their entity in order to protect their seats and thrones (of power) and their plundering of the Ummah’s wealth. Also, because the Ummah is not aware of the way to stop these massacres, which is to eradicate this cancerous tumor from the body of the Ummah, which will not be at the hands of these Ruwaybida (incompetent) rulers, nor by the efforts of individuals or groups, no matter how courageous and sacrificing they are, but rather by the armies’ movement to remove these rulers and move forward to liberate all of Palestine. The Ummah will support them with its youth, elderly, and women who are thirsty for victory and glory, even if they sacrifice their lives and wealth for that.

O Ummah of Islam: Is it not enough that the Jewish entity has violated the blood of your families, brothers, children, women, sanctities, and dignity in Gaza, Al-Aqsa and all of Palestine?! These are the Jews who killed the prophets and are the enemies of Islam, and as the Lord of Glory says:

[قَدْ بَدَتِ الْبَغْضَاء مِنْ أَفْوَاهِهِمْ وَمَا تُخْفِي صُدُورُهُمْ أَكْبَرُ قَدْ بَيَّنَّا لَكُمُ الآيَاتِ إِن كُنتُمْ تَعْقِلُونَ]

“Hatred has already appeared from their mouths, and what their breasts conceal is greater. We have certainly made clear to you the signs, if you will use reason” [Aal-i-Imran: 118].

O Officers of the Muslim armies: If the blood of women and children shed every time without guilt or wrongdoing does not move you to avenge them, and if the tears and cries of bereaved mothers and wives do not stir the blood of dignity in your veins, then what will make you move and remove your rulers, and go forth to help and support the Muslims until Allah’s (swt) saying is realized:

[يُعَذِّبْهُمُ اللَّهُ بِأَيْدِيكُمْ وَيُخْزِهِمْ وَيَنْصُرْكُمْ عَلَيْهِمْ وَيَشْفِ صُدُورَ قَوْمٍ مُؤْمِنِينَ]

“…Allah will punish them by your hands and will disgrace them and give you victory over them and satisfy the breasts [i.e., desires] of a believing people” [At-Tawba: 14].

So, rise united as one to attain the glory of this world and the Hereafter, and what Allah (swt) has is better and everlasting.

Women’s Section in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Press Release

24 Shawwal 1444 – Sunday, 14th May 2023

No: AH / 036 1444

(Translated)