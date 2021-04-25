The Blood of the Believer and the Honor of the Prophet (saw) Means Nothing for a Regime that Stubbornly Maintains Ties with the French Crusader State

Today, on 18th April 2021, during the blessed month of Ramadan, when the shayateen are chained, government officials deployed lethal force upon protestors demanding the expulsion of the ambassador to France, over its attack on the honor of the Messenger of Allah (saw). Shaken by the widespread outrage and calls for restraint, the regime manufactured justifications for its sinful stance, just as Musharraf did during the horrific Lal Masjid operations in July 2007.

O Muslims of Pakistan’s Police Forces and Intelligence! In the blessed month, break your swords and holster your weapons, now. The honor of the Messenger of Allah (saw) is an inviolable sanctity, as is the blood of a single believer. The Messenger of Allah (saw) said,

«قَتْلُ الْمُؤْمِنِ أَعْظَمُ عِنْدَ اللَّهِ مِنْ زَوَالِ الدُّنْيَا»

“Killing a single believer is more grievous before Allah than the extinction of the whole world.” [An-Nasa’i].

Your execution of the order of the tyrants in their disobedience of Allah (swt) will not save you from punishment of Allah (swt) in the Aakhira. The Messenger of Allah (saw) ordered,

«لَا طَاعَةَ لِمَخْلُوقٍ فِي مَعْصِيَةِ اللَّهِ عَزَّ وَجَلَّ»‏

“There is no obedience to any created being if it involves disobedience to Allah, may He be glorified and exalted.” [Ahmed].

The regime is acting as an agent of the blasphemous French and European states, bowing to international pressure and submitting to Western ideals of “freedom of speech” which in reality is the Western demand from Muslims to tolerate blasphemy against Muslim sanctities.

O Muslims of Pakistan, their Ulema and their Media! The criminal regime allowed matters to escalate because it refused to expel the French ambassador, as it had pledged to do so. The regime seeks to please its crusader masters, with every word of every statement, even though Allah (swt) said,

[وَلَن تَرْضَىٰ عَنكَ الْيَهُودُ وَلَا النَّصَارَىٰ حَتَّىٰ تَتَّبِعَ مِلَّتَهُمْ]



“Never will the Jews or Christians be pleased with you, until you follow their faith.” [Surah al-Baqarah 2:120]. The criminal regime claims that it stands for peace, even as it violates the blood of Muslims, just as readily as its crusader masters do, even though Allah (swt) said,

[وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمْ لَا تُفْسِدُوا فِي الْأَرْضِ قَالُوا إِنَّمَا نَحْنُ مُصْلِحُونَ]



“When they are told, ‘Do not spread corruption in the land,’ they reply, ‘We are only peace-makers!’” [Surah al-Baqarah 2:11]. Now is the time for those of Iman, to be firm upon the truth, fearing none but Allah (swt), in the month of the Tanzeel (Sending Down) of al-Quran al-Kareem.

O Muslims of Pakistan’s Armed Forces! The West is seeking to impose its values upon Muslim lands through rulers who submit to Western pressure. France arrogantly refused to change course with its President declaring that “We will not give up cartoons” Are there not men amongst you who will protect the honor of the Messenger of Allah (saw) and the sanctity of Muslim blood, like the Ottoman Sultan Abdul Hameed II? Remember, it was the Khilafah under Sultan Abdul Hameed II, which deployed the threat of the armed forces against blasphemous European states to halt the attacks on the honor of the Final Nabi (saw). So, grant the Nussrah for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood (saw). Only then will we once again have an Imam, who will deploy you in the pursuit of protecting the Islamic sanctities. The Prophet of Allah (saw) said,

«إِنَّمَا الإِمَامُ جُنَّةٌ يُقَاتَلُ مِنْ وَرَائِهِ وَيُتَّقَى بِهِ فَإِنْ أَمَرَ بِتَقْوَى اللَّهِ عَزَّ وَجَلَّ وَعَدَلَ كَانَ لَهُ بِذَلِكَ أَجْرٌ وَإِنْ يَأْمُرْ بِغَيْرِهِ كَانَ عَلَيْهِ مِنْهُ»

“The Imam is a shield for them. They fight behind him and they are protected by (him from tyrants and aggressors). If he enjoins fear of God, the Exalted and Glorious, and dispenses justice, there will be a (great) reward for him; and if he enjoins otherwise, it redounds on him.” [Muslim]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

6 Ramadan 1442 – Sunday, 18th April 2021

No: 65 / 1442