The Blasphemy Against Islam and the Prophet ﷺ Continues in the Absence of Khilafah

French Paper Charlie Hebdo Reprints Controversial Prophet Muhammad Cartoons. “We will never live down. We will never give up,” Charlie Hebdo director Laurent “Riss” Sourisseau wrote in the latest edition of the magazine.

France’s Macron refuses to condemn Charlie Hebdo cartoons of Prophet Muhammad. [The Eurasian Times, SEP 1, 2020]

Comment:

وَقُلْ جَاءَ الْحَقُّ وَزَهَقَ الْبَاطِلُ إِنَّ الْبَاطِلَ كَانَ زَهُوقًا “And say, “Truth has come, and falsehood has departed. Indeed is falsehood, [by nature], ever bound to depart.”” [17:81]

Once again we witness a slander on our beloved prophet Muhammad ﷺ under the deceptive veil of Freedom of Speech. Yet there is a hollow attempt to frame the issue under so called Freedom of Speech, Freedom of fundamental Western value. When in reality, the issue at hand is rampant hatred against Islam and the Muslims. It is not the right of anyone to insult the beloved figure of any religion. It is not the right of anyone to blatantly to disregard the sensitivities of billions of people and offend them. It is not journalism to print material for their express purpose to offend and create enmity towards specific group of people. It is an outright discrimination against Islam and Muslims. It is a clear sign of frustration and weakness from those who cannot successfully argue against Islam, against the prestige thoughts and values of Islam.

This attack and insult to Islam and Prophet Muhammad ﷺ is nothing new. The Prophet Muhammad ﷺ was insulted by the kuffar of Quraysh, when they failed to ideologically challenge the message of Islam. So today we see the same thing. The Western ideologies have failed and continue to fail in taking care of the affairs of the people. Islam is rising in the Muslim world and posing a challenge to the Western ideologies. Hence, the continuous attacks on the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ and on Muslims and on Islam in general are to divert people’s attention away from Islam. وَيَمْكُرُونَ وَيَمْكُرُ اللَّهُ وَاللَّهُ خَيْرُ الْمَاكِرِينَ “But they plan, and Allah plans. And Allah is the best of planners.” [8:30]

Indeed Prophet Muhammad ﷺ was in no need of our praise, because Allah (swt) has praised the Prophet ﷺ and defended him ﷺ in a best way. Allah (swt) has guaranteed protection, dignity, nobility, praise and mercy upon him ﷺ. Allah (swt) silenced the slanders 1400 years ago. Today and the slander of future, Allah has revealed regarding them, إِنَّ الَّذِينَ يُؤْذُونَ اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ لَعَنَهُمُ اللَّهُ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَالْآخِرَةِ وَأَعَدَّ لَهُمْ عَذَابًا مُّهِينًا “Indeed, those who abuse Allah and His Messenger – Allah has cursed them in this world and the Hereafter and prepared for them a humiliating punishment” [33:57]

We cannot forget the brave action of the young man, Umar Ilyas, where he displayed his belief in his full strength by kicking Lars Thorsen, the leader of “stop Islamisation of Norway” (SIAN), who was attempting to burn a Quran in a public demonstration, not only gives hope and pride to the entire Ummah but is a very strong message for the leaders and the armies of the Muslim world who are acting as silent spectators to all the blasphemies, desecrations and brutalities that are being inflicted on this Ummah.

We should remember the courage of Sultan Abdul Hamid [RH], when in 1889, the French staged a play mocking RasulAllah ﷺ, written by Henri de Bornier. The French ambassador was duly called upon by the Khaleefah and was first made to wait for few hours then the Caliph came out in full battle dress and laid a sword out in front of the French diplomat and was ordered to leave. As France got the serious message, they stopped the play immediately.

And finally, as for the method of Islamic Ideology, the “Khilafah”, it regards the honour of RasulAllah ﷺ as a matter of life and death upon which the entire Ummah must mobilise through its ruler, the Khaleefah, the shield of the Muslims.

So the one who truly loves Allah (swt) and RasulAllah ﷺ, let him or her join the ranks of Hizb ut Tahrir, and work to re-establish the Khilafah on the Method of Prophethood, so that the munkar is removed decisively and effectively by the permission of Allah (swt). And know that it was Rasulullah ﷺ himself that gave us glad tidings to the ones who work to remove the munkar (evil) in the later times, saying, «إِنَّ مِنْ أُمَّتِي قَوْمًا يُعْطَوْنَ مِثْلَ أُجُورِ أَوَّلِهِمْ يُنْكِرُونَ الْمُنْكَرَ» “Indeed, from my Ummah there will be a people who will be rewarded like the reward of the first of those from my Ummah who forbade the Munkar” [Musnad Ahmed]

Hameed Bin Ahmad