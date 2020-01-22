The Befitting Manner of Observing Kashmir Solidarity Day Would be the Raising of the Flag of the Khilafah in Srinagar, by the Lions of Pakistan’s Armed Forces

It is no surprise that the Bajwa-Imran regime’s grand announcement, on 16 January 2019, of observing Kashmir Solidarity Day in “a befitting manner,” has been met with scorn and apathy. Indeed, on 5 February 2020, Kashmir Solidarity Day, it will have been six months since the Hindu State began to rip Occupied Kashmir to pieces, so it can swallow it whole, whilst the Bajwa-Imran regime actively prevented any effective armed response.

The Bajwa-Imran regime criminalized all practical support for the Kashmir resistance, denouncing it as “terrorism,” whilst the Hindu State converted Occupied Kashmir into the world’s largest prison camp of eight million prisoners, guarded over by 900,000 troops, seized 13,000 youth, enforced laws to end the Muslim majority and raised a call de-radicalize the Muslims of Kashmir, in the footsteps of the ruthless Chinese purge of the Uighur Muslims. Through lip service, token measures and shedding of crocodile tears, the Bajwa-Imran regime granted the Hindu State ample time to consolidate its military occupation of Occupied Kashmir, in spite of the fact that for seven decades, its cowardly troops were forced into retreat by brave Muslim fighters, who were fully supported by the noble Muslims of Pakistan. And the criminal Bajwa-Imran regime has restrained the lions of the Pakistan armed forces, who on 27 February 2019 sent the Hindu forces scurrying in fear, after a small, controlled strike of their powerful limbs, leaving them to the torture of watching Hindu forces overrun the pure Muslim lands of Kashmir, well within their vigilant gaze and powerful, crushing reach.

O Muslims of Pakistan! Truly, the greatest burden upon us is the Bajwa-Imran regime, whose weight is crushing us now in all manner of ways and demands to be thrown off. Despite our abundant resources and youthful population, it has made us poor and destitute, by implementing the kufr laws and conditions of the IMF. Despite our willing and able armed forces, it has rubbed our noses in humiliation before a lowly enemy, through obeying the kufr orders of Trump for restraint. Indeed, it is the Bajwa-Imran regime’s ruling by all that angers Allah (swt) that has crippled our huge potential, denying our right to become the deserved leadership for the Indian Subcontinent, as our forefathers were for centuries, giving India a level of prosperity and security that had never been seen before Islamic rule and has not been seen since. So, strive now with the brave Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir for the re-establishment of the Khilafah Rashida (Rightly Guided Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood, which was given glad tidings of by RasulAllah ﷺ. And let us raise our voices in demand for the lions of our armed forces to grant their Nussrah to Hizb Tahrir under its Ameer, the eminent jurist, Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah, so that they can finally raise the flag of the Khilafah over Srinagar and Masjid al-Aqsa. Allah (swt) said, فَلاَ تَهِنُوا وَتَدْعُوا إِلَى السَّلْمِ وَأَنْتُمْ الأَعْلَوْنَ وَاللَّهُ مَعَكُمْ وَلَنْ يَتِرَكُمْ أَعْمَالَكُمْ “Be not weary and faint-hearted, crying for peace, when you are the uppermost: for Allah is with you, and will never put you in loss for your (good) deeds.” [Surah Muhammad 47:35]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Saturday, 23rd Jumada I 1441 AH

18/01/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 40