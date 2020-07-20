The Bajwa-Imran Regime Surrenders Occupied Kashmir to the Hindu State on US Dictation Practically, without Public Admission

If now is not the time, then when? If not the Khilafah, then what?

On 2 July 2020, the ISPR stated that there are no new military deployments along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), in response to Indian claims that Pakistan deployed 20,000 additional troops, during India-China tensions. Yet, the Muslims of Pakistan and Occupied Kashmir were inspired for the liberation of Kashmir, when tensions flared between China and India over a part of Occupied Kashmir. Indeed, the international and regional situation is eminently conducive for Pakistan’s armed forces to liberate Occupied Kashmir.

Internationally, the disastrous impact of the Coronavirus disease pandemic has worsened the weakening of the economies of the US and Europe, whilst American society is deeply polarized after an unarmed Afro-American was murdered by a Caucasian police officer. The US does not want to deploy more troops to any foreign soil, at a time when the US desperately wants “peace” with Afghan Taliban so it can withdraw troops, with the US president, Donald Trump, repeatedly indicating the harm of sending troops abroad to fight. Moreover, the US presidential elections have distracted the US focus on foreign affairs. Indeed, if Pakistan takes any practical steps today, the US is considerably constrained in its ability to support India.

Regionally, the situation in Occupied Kashmir is such that the Muslims are not ready to accept any option other than unification with Pakistan. The Muslims of Occupied Kashmir wrap their martyred with the flag of Pakistan. Despite the presence hundreds of thousands of heavily armed Indian troops, the Muslims resist them bravely, refusing to concede a single inch. Already facing dozens of secessionist movements, India has become more fragile after the introduction of amendments to citizenship laws last year. Due to ongoing tensions with China, India cannot deploy forces extensively against Pakistan without increasing its vulnerability on the eastern border. Moreover, Bollywood movies and inflated Hindu nationalist rhetoric fail to unify India, when it is deeply divided by the caste system.

Indeed, it is the ideal time to fulfill Islam’s command to liberate a pure Islamic land from the occupation of the Kuffar. Yet, the political and military leadership of Pakistan has blinded itself through slavery to the US, following the policy of “restraint” when Occupied Kashmir can easily be liberated, rapidly. It is so blind that a senior Pakistani official declared that any conflict, including between China and India, is a “net negative.” Clearly, the current political and military leadership will never move Pakistan’s armed forces to liberate Occupied Kashmir, no matter how favorable the international and regional situations are. It has surrendered Kashmir practically to the modern-day Raja Dahir, without public admission.

The Muhammad Bin Qasims of Pakistan’s armed forces will only ever be mobilized to liberate Occupied Kashmir by a Khaleefah Rashid, submitting to the command of Allah (swt) alone. Allah (swt) said, وَاقۡتُلُوۡهُمۡ حَيۡثُ ثَقِفۡتُمُوۡهُمۡ وَاَخۡرِجُوۡهُمۡ مِّنۡ حَيۡثُ اَخۡرَجُوۡكُمۡ “Kill them whenever you confront them and drive them out from where they drove you out.” [Surah al-Baqarah 2:191]. Certainly, the time has come to re-establish the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood so that the Ummah’s armed forces decisively end any occupation by the Kuffar of Islamic Lands.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Saturday, 20th Dhul Qi’dah 1441 AH

11/07/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 78