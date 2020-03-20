The Bajwa-Imran Regime Secured Permanent US Presence in Afghanistan, Endangering the Security of Muslims

Gen Kenneth McKenzie, who heads the US Central Command (CENTCOM), told a US Senate panel on 12th March 2020 that “their (Pakistani) support has been very important in directing the Taliban to come to negotiations and their continued support is going to be very important as we go to this difficult period of deciding is the Taliban actually serious about this and they are going to live up to their commitments.” Previously, on 29th February 2020, after the signing of an agreement between the US and the Afghan Taliban in Doha, Qatar, the Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, said that Pakistan had fulfilled its responsibility in terms of facilitating the agreement, adding that Pakistan will continue to support a peaceful, stable, united, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbors.

Comment:

The political and military leadership of Pakistan is always ready to offer services to achieve US goals in our region. When the US wanted to attack and occupy Afghanistan and dismantle the Afghan Taliban regime, the rulers of Pakistan provided complete support to do so. And when the US wanted negotiations with Afghan Taliban, once again the rulers of Pakistan provided all their resources and capabilities to the US. So at a time when these rulers should have supported Afghan Jihad, so the evil presence of the US ends and real peace returns to this region, the rulers of Pakistan instead supported the US, by forcing the Afghan Taliban to negotiate and sign an agreement, which ensures the continuation of US presence in our region.

The current US-Taliban agreement does not pave the way for complete US withdrawal, ending her poisonous presence in every shape and form from Afghanistan. The US signed an agreement with its puppet regime in Kabul, on the same day signed an agreement with Afghan Taliban, in which the US re-affirms readiness to continue to conduct military operations in Afghanistan, with the consent of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. Also the US has attached a condition with its complete withdrawal, as Gen McKenzie indicated by saying that, “the United States would soon reduce its troop presence in Afghanistan to 8,600 but further reductions would require major progress in intra-Afghan talks and integration between the Taliban and Afghan army”.

Any future Afghan government will have US agents along with Taliban elements and so the Muslims of Afghanistan will never see the implementation of Shariah, as they ardently desire. If someone thinks that Taliban will take over Kabul once the US forces are withdrawn, it is clear that the US will not withdraw completely, leaving doors open. Gen McKenzie said that “he would advise not reducing the US footprint below 8,600 if the peace progress stalled or Afghan forces were incapable of defending themselves.”

So, the rulers of Pakistan have helped the US maintain its presence in Afghanistan. This will help the US always have an eye on Pakistan’s strategic military assets. The US presence in our back yard will encourage India to continue its aggression against the Muslims of Pakistan, Occupied Kashmir and even those living in India. The Muslims of the region are in dire need of the return of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood. The Khilafah will never help the US consolidate its grip on our region. It will work to eliminate the US presence and bring permanent peace and prosperity to this region in order to comply with the commands of Allah (swt).

Shahzad Shaikh

Deputy to the Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan