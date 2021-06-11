The Bajwa-Imran Regime Must Liberate Occupied Kashmir through Jihad, Rather than Begging Modi for a Roadmap to Proceed on Normalization

In an interview to Reuters news agency published on 4 June 2021, upon the hundredth day of the ceasefire along the Line of Control, Imran Khan repeated a one-sided, conditional offer of talks with the Hindu State, appealing for a roadmap, in the absence of any sign of a reciprocal offer from the Hindu State. The Bajwa-Imran regime is constantly striving to fulfill the US directive to normalize relations with the Hindu State. To the dismay of the Muslims of Pakistan and their armed forces, the regime retreated to offering normalization, even if the Hindu State did not restore the former status of Occupied Kashmir, after its forceful annexation in August 2019, but merely desisted from changing the demographics through settlement and violating human rights to subdue resistance. Now the regime has retreated even further to appealing for a roadmap at least, so that it can claim that it has made Modi see the error of his ways and from now on, he will make concessions. By doing so the regime hopes to fool the Muslims and their armed forces into falling into line over normalization with the Hindu State, which will only stabilize its illegal hold over the Islamic Lands of Kashmir.

The Bajwa-Imran regime may have blind faith in the good will of Modi whilst executing the command of Washington, but the Muslims and their armed forces will never forget the nature of the Hindu State, as is evident in its history. When it could see that the whole of Kashmir would be liberated by the Jihad of Pakistan’s forces and tribal fighters, the Hindu State cunningly took the issue to the United Nations, falsely committing to hold a referendum in Kashmir, honoring the wishes of the Muslims in a plebiscite. It was a fatal mistake to trust the Hindu State then, for as soon as the ceasefire came into effect, the Hindu State reneged on its promise and dug its claws into Occupied Kashmir. It is a fatal mistake to trust Modi now, since there is no worth to his commitment to any roadmap that he offers Pakistan, as it just buys him time to dig his claws as much as he can into Occupied Kashmir.

In fact, there is only one road map for Occupied Kashmir acceptable in Islam which is the complete liberation of Occupied Kashmir through the organized and well-planned Jihad of Pakistan’s armed forces. This was the successful roadmap Muslims adopted for the liberation of present-day Azad (Liberated) Kashmir, from the occupation of the Hindu State in 1948. Moreover, it is the only roadmap accepted from Muslims because Allah (swt) said,

(وَاقْتُلُوهُمْ حَيْثُ ثَقِفْتُمُوهُمْ وَأَخْرِجُوهُمْ مِنْ حَيْثُ أَخْرَجُوكُمْ)

“Kill them whenever you confront them and drive them out from where they drove you out.” [Al-Baqarah, 2:191].

O Muslims in the Armed Forces of Pakistan! In order to justify their treacherous advance to normalizing relations with the Hindu State, Pakistan’s rulers are claiming that economic growth and poverty alleviation can only be achieved, if trade with the Hindu State increases. However, in order to achieve economic growth and alleviate poverty, it is mandatory to get rid of the capitalist economic system which impoverishes Pakistan, just as it impoverishes India itself. Moreover, even if trade with India brought some economic benefit, which is unlikely, Allah (swt) did not allow us to abandon Islamic Lands and the Muslims of the occupying kuffar, for any worldly price. It is you who must eradicate this betrayal as you alone are capable of doing so and you will achieve this as soon as you provide your Nussrah to Hizb ut Tahrir for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood. It is only then that the Khaleefah Rashid will order you to implement the roadmap of Jihad for the liberation of Occupied Kashmir.

It is only then that you will raise the flag of Islam in Srinagar, along with your Takbeers of victory, earning the Dua of millions of Muslim brothers, fathers, sisters and mothers.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

25 Shawwal 1442 – Sunday, 6th June 2021

No: 81 / 1442