The Authority in Tunisia Obstructs the Path of Allah and Want Matters Crooked

On Thursday, 16/09/2021, 64 year-old, member of Hizb ut Tahrir, Salih Al-Azouzi, was arrested, by agents of the Guards Center in the house of Al-Muhairi. He will stand today, Friday, before the Republic’s representative in the primary court in Qayrawan. This is due to distribution of the leaflet published by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Tunisia on 09/09/2021 entitled “An Appeal from Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Tunisia to our Honorable People in the Land of Zaytouna” in which the party confirmed that the issue today, and the root of every evil and calamity in Tunisia, lies in two matters:

First: the domination of the foreign colonizer and the subordination of the political class to it.

Second: insisting on excluding Islam from governance, legislation, and the implementation of the colonial West’s systems.

Which requires today that we liberate ourselves and our country from Western influence, and to adhere to our great Islam by building an authentic strong state like the state that the Messenger (saw) established for the first time in Medina. This is by appointing a Caliph who rules by Allah’s Shariah and lead us to liberation.

This arrest and the previous arrests of Hizb ut Tahrir’s members in many regions of the country in Tunisia, confirm that the political authority does not have the ability to confront opinion with opinion and thought with thought. Rather it faces thought and opinion with oppressive arrests of Dawah carriers who are working to establish the Islamic rule in a Muslim country, with a Muslim majority; which confirms that President Kais Saied is no different from the rulers who preceded him in fighting Islam and its Dawah carriers on behalf of the colonial kuffar, and also confirms the falseness of what he claimed; that no one will be arrested due to his opinion.

And we in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Tunisia have pledged to Allah (swt) to move forward in our path towards uprooting colonialism and its local tools and to work diligently to resume the Islamic way of life, in response to the command of our Lord and in fulfillment of His promise of succession and empowerment and the glad-tidings of His Messenger (saw), of the return of the Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly-guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood on the ruins of the forced rule imposed on the Ummah. We will not be deterred by neither the arrest of criminals nor the plots of the plotters nor the imprisonment of the oppressors. Allah (swt) says:

[وَمَن يَتَوَكَّلْ عَلَى اللَّهِ فَهُوَ حَسْبُهُ إِنَّ اللَّهَ بَالِغُ أَمْرِهِ قَدْ جَعَلَ اللَّهُ لِكُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدْر]

“And whoever relies upon Allah – then He is sufficient for him. Indeed, Allah will accomplish His purpose. Allah has already set for everything a [decreed] extent.” [At-Talaq: 2-3].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Press Release

10 Safar 1443 – Friday, 17th September 2021

No: 05 / 1443

(Translated)