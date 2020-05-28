The Arrest of Two Members of Hizb ut Tahrir because of a Verse from the Precise and Wise Message!!

The Tunisian government was not satisfied with the crime of closing mosques and excluding them from the quarantine measures that included most life activities, including markets and major commercial spaces, not only that, but rather it arrested those who denied this heinous crime to which it was not preceded by the most intense of the people in animosity toward the believers!!

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Tunisia recently carried out events and activities in most of the states of Tunisia, calling through which to open the houses of Allah again while taking measures to prevent the epidemic infection, but the government responded to this political action by moving its security services on Sunday, 17/5/2020, and arrested two members of Hizb ut Tahrir, Ghazi Al-Tounsi and Anis Abid, in the Sakiet El-Zait in Sfax on the background of hanging a banner for Hizb ut Tahrir written on it the words of Allah (swt): وَمَنْ أَظْلَمُ مِمَّن مَّنَعَ مَسَاجِدَ اللَّهِ أَن يُذْكَرَ فِيهَا اسْمُهُ وَسَعَىٰ فِي خَرَابِهَا أُولَٰئِكَ مَا كَانَ لَهُمْ أَن يَدْخُلُوهَا إِلَّا خَائِفِينَ لَهُمْ فِي الدُّنْيَا خِزْيٌ وَلَهُمْ فِي الْآخِرَةِ عَذَابٌ عَظِيمٌ “And who are more unjust than those who prevent the name of Allah from being mentioned in His mosques and strive toward their destruction. It is not for them to enter them except in fear. For them in this world is disgrace, and they will have in the Hereafter a great punishment.” [Al-Baqara: 114].

Today, 19 May 2020, the two members were referred to the Public Prosecution Office for a decision.

O People in the Country of Az-Zaytouna and Al-Qayrawan:

This government has reached a great extent in its infringement on the religion of Allah; not only did it continue to close the houses of Allah in the Holy month of Ramadan, the month of the Qur’an, but rather it added to it the crime of arresting those who raise a verse from the Precise and Wise Message to remind them of the ugliness of what they do, and we are in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Tunisia, with you, are going to deny this sinful authority until Allah delivers His command, and their appointment is for the morning, is not the morning near?

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Tuesday, 26th Ramadan 1441 AH

19/05/2020 CE

Issue No.: 1441 / 36