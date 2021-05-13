The Armed Conflict on the Border of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan once Again Proves that the CSTO is an Instrument of the Colonizer of Russia!

On April 29, 2021, the Khovar news agency reported on its website: “Today, on April 29, in Dushanbe, a meeting of the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) – Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan was held. It was chaired by the Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Tajikistan Nasrullo Mahmudzoda.

During the meeting, all areas and aspects of cooperation of interest to the member states of the Organization, as well as various aspects of regional and international issues were considered.

In particular, special attention was paid to the issues of combating extremism and terrorism, ensuring security on the southern border of the CSTO, that is, on the Tajik-Afghan section of the CSTO border, drug trafficking, jurisdiction and legal assistance in cases related to the temporary presence of forces and means of the collective security system on the territories of the CSTO member states, it was said about the Action Plan dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Collective Security Treaty and the 20th anniversary of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.”

On the same day, referring to the press center of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan, IA “Khovar” reported: “On April 29, 2021, at 13:00, at the section of the Golovnoy water distribution point located in the upper reaches of the Isfara River near the village of Khojai Alo of the Chorkuh jamoat of Isfara city, the servicemen of the Kyrgyz Republic opened fire on the servicemen of the Border Troops of the Republic of Tajikistan.”

Comment:

The beginning of the creation of the Collective Security Treaty (CSTO) was laid by Russia in May 1992. Then Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan signed a Collective Security Treaty (CST) in Tashkent. The main task of the CSTO is the protection and security of the countries participating in the treaty through joint efforts. Since 2005, Russia has been training military personnel for the CSTO countries free of charge. In essence, this is an analogue of the Warsaw Pact Organization created by the USSR against NATO – the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

The USSR collapsed, as did the Warsaw Pact Organization. Russia, as the heiress of the USSR, considers the Central Asian republics to be its colonies, and in order to secure the seizure of these countries by Western colonialists, it created the CSTO. That is, this treaty is aimed at protecting Russia’s interests in this region, and not as at maintaining friendly and good-neighborly relations between the countries that have signed the treaty. And therefore, we observe how at the time of the meeting of the representatives of the CSTO member states in Tajikistan, where they discussed the possible threat from terrorism and Afghanistan, Tajikistan begins military aggression against Kyrgyzstan.

This is not the first case of an armed conflict between countries whose borders were drawn by the USSR, and now by Russia. Russia cares more about its strategic interests, natural and human resources of these lands than about the peoples of these countries.

The lands are rich in natural resources on the one hand, and the strategic location on the other hand attracts the West, represented by the United States, to these lands. Therefore, we see Russia’s concern about external threats rather than in the internal conflicts of these peoples. Moreover, most of these conflicts are artificially cultivated by Russia itself in order to increase its military presence in these “independent” countries.

Both in Tajikistan and in Kyrgyzstan, the armed forces of Russia are present, and this is the military colonization of these countries. Can you imagine that there will be military bases of Uzbekistan or Kazakhstan in the USA or France? Never!

Muslims of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and all of Central Asia! It is high time for us to throw out the treaties imposed by the disbelieving colonialists! It is high time for us to throw out corrupt rulers! It is high time for us to draw up a treaty based on the Quran and the Sunnah!

We are Muslims! Our God is one – Allah! Our Book is one – the Quran! Our prophet is one – the Prophet Muhammad (saw)! Our lands must be united into a single righteous Islamic state, the Khilafah (Caliphate)! Our ruler should be one – the Khaleefah (Caliph)! So hurry to the agreement with Allah, unite! Choose the Khaleefah and establish the Khilafah! Allah Almighty said in His Noble Book:

(وَعَدَ اللَّهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مِنكُمْ وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ لَيَسْتَخْلِفَنَّهُم فِي الْأَرْضِ كَمَا اسْتَخْلَفَ الَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ وَلَيُمَكِّنَنَّ لَهُمْ دِينَهُمُ الَّذِي ارْتَضَى لَهُمْ وَلَيُبَدِّلَنَّهُم مِّن بَعْدِ خَوْفِهِمْ أَمْنًا يَعْبُدُونَنِي لَا يُشْرِكُونَ بِي شَيْئًا وَمَن كَفَرَ بَعْدَ ذَلِكَ فَأُوْلَئِكَ هُمُ الْفَاسِقُونَ)

“Allah has promised those of you who believe and do good that He will certainly make them successors in the land, as He did with those before them; and will surely establish for them their faith which He has chosen for them; and will indeed change their fear into security—˹provided that˺ they worship Me, associating nothing with Me. But whoever disbelieves after this ˹promise˺, it is they who will be the rebellious” [24: 55].

Written for the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir by

Eldar Khamzin

Member of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir