The Ariha Massacre is One of the Series of the Episodes to Subjugate the People of Ash-Sham

Today, Wednesday, 20/10/2021, at least 10 civilians were killed and more than 30 were wounded, including children, as a result of artillery shelling by the forces of the tyrant of Ash-Sham on the city of Ariha in Idlib countryside, located within the de-escalation zone in the north of the country.

O Muslims in the blessed land of Ash-Sham:

A new massacre is being committed in front of the world’s eyes and ears, as if nothing had happened. This is because everyone is involved in this crime that aims to abort the revolution of Ash-Sham by breaking the will of its people and subjecting them to the American political solution.

A massacre committed only two days after the meeting of the Constitutional Committee, which is working on drafting a constitution that guarantees the secular nature of the state and excludes the rules of Islam from the state and government.

A constitutional committee took it upon itself to issue a death certificate for the revolution, and to mourn the sacrifices of its people under the name of a constitution that its articles are formulated by the tools of the West and its henchmen.

A massacre that clearly declares to all people that the blood of the people of Ash-Sham has become cheap, after the people of Ash-Sham are controlled by rulers who are subservient, submissive, dependent on making decisions, robbed of the will and carry out the dictates of their masters to them, and they stand idle in front of the scene of blood and body parts.

O Muslims in Ash-Sham, the abode of Islam:

The sacrifices you have made are great and the amount of suffering you have endured is great, so do not allow a linked group of faction leaders to manipulate your destiny or trade with your sacrifices, for whoever revolted against the tyrant of Ash-Sham is capable to revolt against the rest of the tyrants until he achieves the worth of his sacrifices, and nothing rewards the sacrifices except the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood; by which the inhabitants of the earth and the heavens will be satisfied, and then all the blood of Muslims will be avenged, and the oppressors will forget and the whispers of Satan.

[وَسَيَعْلَمُ الَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا أَيَّ مُنْقَلَبٍ يَنْقَلِبُونَ]

“And those who have wronged are going to know to what [kind of] return they will be returned.” [As-Shu’ara: 227]

Ahmad Abdul Wahhab

Head of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Syria

Press Release

13 Rabi’ 1443 – Wednesday, 20th October 2021

No: 01 / 1443

(Translated)