Since the fall of Baghdad in the hands of the American occupation on April 9, 2003, and until now, it is still the de facto ruler of the country. It drew the political map of the country, set broad outlines, imposed its political system and ominous constitution, and even intervened in the minute details, as the occupier allocated the three presidencies to the components, and assigned sectarian and ethnic quotas; by giving the presidency of the government to the Shiite component, the presidency of parliament to the Sunni component, and the presidency of the state to the Kurdish component. It has paved the way and left whoever leads the “ship” to the Iraqi people, and even this leader does not lead except with the blessing of the occupier of the elections and the formation of the government.

Today, after the difficult birth of the government of Muhammad Shia’ Al-Sudani, America is sending three messages that satellite channels and news stations described as silent. This came in the words of the deputy close to the coordination framework, Mustafa Sanad: “The first message: It was not to transfer Iraqi funds in dollars despite the completion of the payment due, through operations to enhance the dollar balance in favour of the Central Bank, which reduced it from 100% to 25%.

The second message: It is the exclusion of four banks (Al-Awsat, Al-Qabid, Al-Ansari, and Asia) from the currency auction, which reduced the Central Bank’s sales to a third, which led to an increase in the dollar in the parallel market.

The third message: It is to obstruct gas and energy purchases from Iran by preventing payment, as the value of the accumulated amount in the TBI account in favour of Iran amounted to $10 billion, and the United States prevented its transfer in favour of Iran until after Iraq agreed on a formula for cooperation with them.”

What America wants from these messages is to put pressure on Al-Sudani to free himself from the domination of the framework and the militias affiliated with it, such as Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq, Kata’ib Hezbollah and Kata’ib Al-Imam Ali, to limit the Iranian role in Iraq, and to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor Al-Kazemi. knowing that this matter is not hostility to Iran. Everyone knows, and the reality witnesses the extent of the services provided by Iran to preserve American interests in Iraq and the countries of the region such as Syria, Yemen and Lebanon. Rather, it is deceiving the Iraqi street, anesthetizing it, and showing Al-Sudani as the man of the time. The period that followed the formation of the Iraqi government headed by Muhammad Shia’ Al-Sudani witnessed frequent meetings between him and American officials, accompanied by the American ambassador in Baghdad, Alina Romanowski, which indicates America’s support for his government.

O Muslims in Iraq: This miserable life of yours is not an inevitable destiny that must be submitted to, rather it is in the sphere of choice and assignment. Allah (swt) prohibits you to live in other than His law and rule. He (swt) says:

[فَلا وَرَبِّكَ لا يُؤْمِنُونَ حَتَّى يُحَكِّمُوكَ فِيمَا شَجَرَ بَيْنَهُمْ ثُمَّ لا يَجِدُوا فِي أَنْفُسِهِمْ حَرَجاً مِمَّا قَضَيْتَ وَيُسَلِّمُوا تَسْلِيماً]

“But no, by your Lord, they will not [truly] believe until they make you, [O Muhammad], judge concerning that over which they dispute among themselves and then find within themselves no discomfort from what you have judged and submit in [full, willing] submission” [An-Nisa: 65].

The saying of His noble Prophet (saw):

«والَّذِي نَفْسِي بِيَدِهِ، لَتَأْمُرُنَّ بالْمَعْرُوفِ، ولَتَنْهَوُنَّ عَنِ المُنْكَرِ، أَوْ لَيُوشِكَنَّ اللَّه أَنْ يَبْعَثَ عَلَيْكُمْ عِقَاباً مِنْهُ، ثُمَّ تَدْعُونَهُ فَلا يُسْتَجابُ لَكُمْ»

“By Him in Whose Hand my life is, you either enjoin good and forbid evil, or Allah will certainly soon send His punishment to you. Then you will make supplication and it will not be accepted.”

Either you disobey the command of Allah and His Messenger and live miserably, and die in sin, Allah forbid, or you comply with the command of Allah and His Messenger and live with honour and pride, and die while Allah is pleased with you.

O Muslims in Iraq: America does not fear your rulers, for it is the ultimate commander over them, but it fears you and fears your awakening. It is certainly aware of the danger of your Islamic identity, so it tries to divert you from it by various means. Your situation is not by begging for solutions from your enemy, like someone who tries to harvest honey from the excrement of flies! Rather, it is by complying with your Lord’s command to work for the resumption of the Islamic way of life and the rule of Allah’s law under the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood.

[وَقُلِ اعْمَلُوا فَسَيَرَى اللَّهُ عَمَلَكُمْ وَرَسُولُهُ وَالْمُؤْمِنُونَ وَسَتُرَدُّونَ إِلَى عَالِمِ الْغَيْبِ وَالشَّهَادَةِ فَيُنَبِّئُكُمْ بِمَا كُنْتُمْ تَعْمَلُونَ]

“And say, “Do [as you will], for Allah will see your deeds, and [so, will] His Messenger and the believers. And you will be returned to the Knower of the unseen and the witnessed, and He will inform you of what you used to do.” [At-Tawba: 105]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Iraq

Press Release

3 Jumada II 1443 – Tuesday, 27th December 2022

No: 07 / 1444

(Translated)