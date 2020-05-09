The AKP that has Protected Ali Erbaş, Also Protects the Istanbul Convention

During the first Friday khutbah of the month Ramadan, the President of Religious Affairs Ali Erbaş said that “Islam accepts adultery as one of the greatest harams, curses the people of Lot, homosexuality, these harams cause diseases and it is needed to fight together to protect the people from this kind of evil.”

Comment:

First the Human Rights Association (IHD) and then the Ankara Bar Association, Izmir Bar Association, Diyarbakir Bar Association, Sanliurfa Bar Association reacted to these words of Ali Erbaş used in his khutbah. Also CHP’s General Vice President Gökçe Gökçen reacted to Ali Erbaş. These institutions attacked Islam and the values of Islam via Ali Erbaş in their written and oral statements. The Muslims reacted to the statements of these secular institutions via social media and supported the words of Ali Erbaş. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also supported Ali Erbaş. “Everyone should know his place, because the attack on our President of Religious Affairs is an attack on the state”, President Erdogan said.

We need to deal with this issue in several dimensions. Firstly: the issue concerning Ali Erbaş, he declared the rule of Islam in the khutbah. Islam has prohibited adultery, Islam has cursed and forbidden homosexuality. The same Islam also has revealed the punishment of adulterers and homosexuals. However, Ali Erbaş never mentioned it. Because it is the state that imposes the punishment. The state to which Diyanet headed by Ali Erbaş is affiliated, is a secular democratic state. The rulers in the secular democratic state have permitted adultery and legitimized homosexuality. In other words, this state neither considers adultery as a crime nor imposes punishment on adulterers and adulteresses. In the same way, it neither curses and prohibits homosexuality nor imposes punishment on them. These deeds are within the scope of the personal freedoms of people, everyone may live as he wishes, says this secular state. However, the same state imprisons those who marry and start a family through wedding for early marriage. So, Ali Erbaş should also make a call to the state and rulers in that khutbah if he is sincere in his words, he should make a call to the rulers for prohibiting adultery, homosexuality, gambling and alcohol. He should say that this state, which disregards the rules of Islam and transgress the boundaries of Allah, is a kufr state. If Ali Erbaş does it, then we will witness that he is a sincere Muslim and scholar, if he doesn’t do so, he will stay as a person who fulfills the wishes of the secular kufr state, and this is a disgrace in this world as well as in the Hereafter.

Secondly: the issue concerning the President being in the first place and all rulers who supported Ali Erbaş… The hypocrisy of the rulers in this issue is obvious. Many former and new deputies, old and new ministers supported Ali Erbaş. The same representatives had made the law that permits adultery, mentioned by Ali Erbaş, approved by the assembly. In the same way, they had approved the law which acknowledges the Istanbul Convention. Many ministers, including the former and new Ministers of Justice, signed the practices that fulfill the requirements of this Istanbul Convention and generated victims. These rulers, who caused the break-up of families, legitimized the activities of homosexual organizations and permitted their rallies. President Erdogan comes first among these rulers. The support he gave to Ali Erbaş is fake and nothing else than a populist self-interested policy which is far from sincerity. For what Ali Erbaş did not mention in his Khutbah, is that it is the state that Erdoğan rules today, that tramples on all the rules of Islam. Erdogan’s support to Ali Erbaş who says “adultery is haram”, while prostituting is officially permitted by the state, is nothing else than hypocrisy. Saying, “An attack on Diyanet is an attack on the state”, while the Istanbul Convention is still in force, while it is being protected by the state as if it is a holy law, and while not being able to even touch a comma of this convention, is nothing more than to bless the state and ignore the rule of Islam.

Thirdly, the Muslim people who back Ali Erbaş, have backed the rules of Islam. And with their attitudes, they have also angered the secular Kemalist enemies of Islam. However, Muslims should know that today the rules of Islam are not being implemented, adultery is free, interest is becoming widespread at full speed, the state allows interest via Diyanet and increases the amount of distilleries so haram could become widespread, the state invites the youth to gamble and legitimizes the bet games. That’s what Muslims need to see. They shouldn’t allow the state to spread the kufr rules further. Secularism is kufr, democracy is kufr and Muslims should never come near to these systems. Muslims should work for the establishment of the state that will implement the rules of Islam, for Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood.

Lastly, this ayah describes the Kemalist secularists very well:

قَدْ بَدَتِ الْبَغْضَاء مِنْ أَفْوَاهِهِمْ وَمَا تُخْفِي صُدُورُهُمْ أَكْبَرُ

“Hatred has already appeared from their mouths, and what their breasts conceal is greater.” [Ali ‘Imran: 118]

Mahmut KAR

Head of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Turkey