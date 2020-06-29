The Absence of a Military Response by the Bajwa-Imran Regime to Modi’s Annexation of Kashmir, Emboldens the Hindu State in its Ambition for Regional Hegemony

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Sardar Masood Khan, on 24 June 2020, urged the Muslims to make Occupied Kashmir part of Pakistan, by saying, “The area now occupied by India is actually a part of Pakistan as its people had wished to accede to Pakistan and despite all efforts of India to coerce them into submission they have rejected their rule and writ.” However, after acting as the US’s hired facilitator for face-saving talks with the Taliban in Afghanistan, the Bajwa-Imran regime now facilitates the rise of the Hindu State, as the US desires. After Modi’s forceful annexation of Occupied Kashmir on 5 August 2019, the Bajwa-Imran regime made clear that Modi need not fear any attacks across the Line of Control. On 17 August 2019, the then Director General of the ISPR, Major General Asif Ghafoor, declared, “In this situation, action across the border will be a betrayal to the Kashmir cause.” By adopting the Line of Control as the new red line, the Bajwa-Imran regime gave Modi the green light to take full control of Occupied Kashmir. For facilitating the US plan, Imran Khan was showered with praises by Trump, whilst General Bajwa was given a firm nod of approval by Washington and so took an extension of three years on 19 August 2019 as his reward.

Indeed, since Bajwa’s extension till now, the criminal inaction of the Bajwa-Imran regime has emboldened Hindutva ideologues against Muslims and Islam. Moreover, by ensuring that the lions of Pakistan Army are fully restrained, the Bajwa-Imran regime gave India vital breathing space to compete with China over the spoils of the Muslim Lands of Kashmir, a competition that has yet to end. Even now, the United States depends on the obedience of the Bajwa-Imran regime to ensure the unopposed and unchallenged rise of the Hindu State, both to contain China and to prevent the rise of Islam in the region.

O Muslims of Pakistan’s Armed Forces!

To please its masters in Washington, the Bajwa-Imran regime restrains you so that our enemies triumph over us and seize our lands as spoils. Were you allowed to march forth, you have enough strength and capability to turn Modi’s advance into retreat, for he commands a demoralized and divided army, whilst you are unified and strengthened by your Imaan. Were you allowed to mobilize, your strength is enough to rip apart the US plan, as the US has exhausted itself militarily and economically. Now, the US depends on the action and inaction of the armies of other states to secure its interests in faraway lands. So, what are you waiting for when Allah (swt), Lord of all Creation, assured you that He (swt) is with you in battle, يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُواْ قَاتِلُواْ الَّذِينَ يَلُونَكُم مِّنَ الْكُفَّارِ وَلِيَجِدُواْ فِيكُمْ غِلْظَةً وَاعْلَمُواْ أَنَّ اللّهَ مَعَ الْمُتَّقِينَ “O you who believe! Fight the Unbelievers who gird you about, and let them find firmness in you: and know that Allah is with those who fear Him.” [Surah at-Tawbah 9: 123]?! Grant your Nussrah (Material Support) now for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood, so you can force our enemies into retreat. Grant your Nussrah to Hizb ut Tahrir under its Ameer, Sheikh Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah, so you are led in battle for the liberation of occupied Muslim Lands, seeking martyrdom or victory.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Thursday, 04th Dhul Qi’dah 1441 AH

25/06/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 72