The 2023 Elections will be One of the Most Critical Elections in the History of the Republic!

CHP Chairman Kemal Kilicdaroglu has been announced as the presidential candidate of the National Alliance for the May 14 election, after IYI Party leader Meral Aksener returned to the Six-Table. (Source: All News Agencies)

Comment:

CHP, IYI Party, Democratic Party, DEVA Party and Future Party Chairmen attended the “Leaders Meeting” hosted by Felicity Party Chairman Temel Karamollaoglu. After the 5-hour meeting, Temel Karamollaoglu addressed those gathered in front of the Felicity Party Headquarters and announced that the Presidential candidate of the National Alliance is CHP Chairman Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

In the last meeting of the Table of Six, the leaders of five political parties agreed to nominate CHP Leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu as a candidate, but IYI Party Chairwoman Meral Aksener objected, causing a political earthquake in the National Alliance.

While 5 parties agreed on CHP Chairman Kilicdaroglu’s candidacy, IYI Party Chairwoman Aksener objected to this decision and left the table. Afterwards, she organized some consultation meetings with her own party. In a statement she made after the meeting, Aksener said that at this point, her party has been taken by the throat, forced into an imposition, forced to make a choice between death and malaria, and that they will not give in to this.

After this statement made by Aksener, CHP leader Kilicdaroglu made a statement via social media and said, “There should not be political games, impoliteness and Erdogan language at this table and that he cannot change after this time. Later, after intensive negotiations in the IYI Party boards, the formula of making the mayor of Ankara and Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality “vice president” was put forward for Aksener to return to the table. Accepting this, Aksener returned to the table. And at the end of the day, Kemal Kilicdaroglu was officially announced as the Presidential candidate of the National Alliance.

The 2023 presidential and parliamentary elections will be between the People’s Alliance, which advocates the US-based presidential system, and the National Alliance, which advocates the UK-based parliamentary system. The 2023 presidential elections will be one of the most critical and important elections in the history of the Republic. America has made many political gains in the twenty-one years of AK Party rule. It has gained political supremacy over the British, especially in the army, police, judiciary and other state institutions. And it never wants to lose this. On the other hand, the British will strive to regain this political supremacy that they have lost against America. So, for the British, this election is a matter of survival or extinction. For Erdogan, this will be the most difficult and troublesome election. On the one hand, the economic crisis, high inflation, unemployment and poverty, the economic cost of the earthquake and its effects on society are among the issues that will make it difficult for Erdogan to win again. In addition to this, the HDP’s stance in favor of the National Alliance is another issue. For these reasons, this election will be one of the most critical and challenging elections in the history of the Republic.

However, although they advocate two different practices within the secular democratic system, in fact, these alliances promise the people this secular capitalist system, which is globally bankrupt, which produces social crises as well as economic crises, and which is the main cause of the moral collapse. As a matter of fact, Turkey has tried both forms of regime for the last 100 years and experienced that the crises have never ended. Nevertheless, in order to cover the shame of the secular system and hide its weakness, politicians claim that the problem originates from the rulers and offer the ballot box to the people as a way out of the problems.

On the other hand, while the people, shaken by an earthquake disaster, need their needs to be met, (need) confidence and stability, and while their wounds need to be healed as soon as possible, on the agenda of politicians, there is a conflict of interest, rent and seat fighting among each other. The parliamentary system was implemented in this country for about 95 years. The people of Turkey could not raise their heads from coups and crises and could not breathe a sigh of relief as a society. With the referendum held in 2018, the Presidential system was adopted. So, what changed; did the economic crises end, did poverty decrease, did unemployment end, did prices fall? Are interest, gambling, prostitution, drugs or other problems solved? On the contrary, the secular capitalist system is not solving society’s problems. On the contrary, one of them – with the parliamentary system – is fighting to serve the interests of the British by dominating their political influence, while the other – with the presidential system – is fighting to strengthen the political influence of the US and serve its regional interests.

The main issue here that we as Muslims need to question and answer is;

Where do we stand in this system debate?

Should we look at the candidates or the system being implemented?

As Muslims, isn’t it time to stay away from these evil ideologies?

Against the vicious capitalist system that has been imposed on us for 99 years, shouldn’t we discuss and talk about the Khilafah, the ruling system of Islam that will implement the rulings of Allah (swt) in accordance with His consent, and take action to bring it into existence?

YILMAZ CELİK